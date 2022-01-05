Menu
Kathleen Perkins
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Kathleen Perkins

AUBURN - Kathleen Perkins passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 1, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Kathleen graduated nursing school in 1985. She worked most of her life as a housekeeper at Auburn Memorial Hospital for over 40 years until she retired. After retirement she enjoyed spending her time with her beloved pooch Sassy and her cat Snowball.

Kathleen is predeceased by her husband Christopher Perkins, her mother-in-law Arlene Perkins along with her mother Mary (McKay) Decker and her father John Decker.

Kathleen is survived by her son Timothy Jupin (Tracy Hamm); and the light of her life her daughter Lisa; she is also survived by her step sons: Joshua Perkins (Nancy) and Sean Perkins; her brother John Decker (Sharon); her sister Maureen Simpson-Decker; and her sister and best friend Margaret Decker; along with several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome to gather for her calling hour Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 11:00-12:00 with services immediately following in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Kathleen.

Masks are required!! Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 5, 2022.
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
Fly high sweet soul!
Leigh H Welch
Family
January 11, 2022
I´m very sorry to hear about Kathy. She was a very sweet lady. My thoughts go out to her family.
Ann Hutson
Family
January 11, 2022
