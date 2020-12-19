Menu
Kathleen Anne Stefanak
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Auburn High School
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Kathleen Anne Stefanak

Feb. 25, 1959 - Dec. 17, 2020

AUBURN - Kathleen Anne Stefanak, 61, of Auburn passed away suddenly on December 17, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital with her loving husband by her side. Kathleen was born February 25, 1959 to James and Margaret Mahoney and resided in the City of Auburn her entire life.

Graduating from Auburn High School she then received her paralegal degree from CCBI and obtained a position with the Boyle & Anderson Law Office where she was employed for 44 years. Kathleen was the recipient of the Jenelle E. Davis Legal Support Award in 2019 in recognition of her excellent work ethic, dedication, compassion and integrity in assisting the Courts, Attorneys and citizens of her community.

Fondly known as Kathy and "Mema" she is survived by her husband of 40 years Edward G. Stefanak; her children: Edward G., Jr., Brian M. (Jessie Thompson) and Lindsey M. Stefanak. Her brother-in-law Ronald Stefanak (Paul Fauler); her siblings: Kevin Mahoney (Terry), Karen Mahoney, Susan Golembeski, Mary Ann Kidd (Michael DeChick). Kathleen found her greatest joy in her grandchildren: Madelyn, Brody, Lillian, Riley and Dylon Stefanak and Gregory, Gabrielle, Giannis Bates. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her love for family and friends was endless.

She was predeceased by her in-laws George and Adelaide Stefanak, her brother-in-laws: Gerald and David Stefanak, her parents James and Margaret Mahoney and her granddaughter her "bugaroodies" Caitlyn Elizabeth Stefanak.

Kathleen was devoted to not only her family and friends but also her community. She was an advocate for fundraising for Majorpalooza, The Stefanak Sprint, St. Baldrick's, Auburn Ice Hawks, Auburn Indians, St. Alphonsus Church and many other community non-profit organizations.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Friends are welcome to join the family at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 for the committal service; estimated time 10:45 a.m.

In memory of Kathleen please consider a donation to the Make A Wish Foundation of CNY, 5005 Campuswood Drive, East Syracuse, NY 13057, Brian's Kids C/O Brian Langdon, 206 Emerson Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204 [email protected] or Majorpalooza, Inc (Stefanak Sprint) PO Box 1161, Auburn, NY 13021.

Kathleen touched the lives of so many and will be remembered for her infectious smile, her love for life, paying it forward and always looking on the good side.

"Let your light shine so brightly that others can see their way out of the dark" - Unknown

To leave condolences for the family please visit whitechapelfh.com


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Dec
21
Committal
10:45a.m.
St. Joseph's Cemetery
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen, I am so sorry about your sister. My girl friend Carole Tripacano worked with Kathy and she spoke so highly of her. I have many friends who had used her office and thought Kathy was so helpful. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Minnie Strazzere
December 24, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Kathy for 15 wonderful years. No matter how high the pressure level got sometimes, Kathy was calm and positive. Her smile and cordiality will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Ross Tisci
December 21, 2020
Brian, sorry for your loss are prayers are with you and your family
John & Marge Cereo
December 21, 2020
I'm so sorry for your lost she was a good lady always happy and good friend. Rip Kathy
Linda Smith
December 20, 2020
There are so many memories of Kathy growing up in Auburn and attending St. Alphonsus School. She was so much fun and she just loved helping people. No more parties at class reunions. We will meet someday again in heaven.. hugs
Michele Kenny
December 20, 2020
Heaven has gained another beautiful angel. I am so sorry for your great loss. She was so kind in all her gestures. I will remember our nights before going to see the band all of us. They were good times. Sleep in heavenly peace Kathy. You are missed
Donella Smith
December 20, 2020
i knew kathy from cleaning boyle lipski and mclane. my grandmother had the pleasure of working with her
dave.nervina
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of working with her for over 8 years, and she has left some pretty big shoes to fill both at Boyle & Anderson and within the community.
Brenda DeChick
December 19, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the Stefanak family. The loss of Kathy is not only a huge loss to the legal community but the community as a whole. I will miss her infectious laugh and playful spirit.
The McCarthy Family
December 19, 2020
Kathleen was a happy person a joy to be around she helped me more than once in her legal profession she will be missed by all.
Michael John walsh
December 19, 2020
So very sorry this precious life has been taken from you...my sincere sympathies to your family
Marilyn Castiglione
December 19, 2020
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow.
Lisa & Roman Rotko
December 19, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all.
Cindy Golembeski & Family
December 19, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all your family. She was a great co-worker and friend. I will miss her greatly
Chris & Lou Patti
December 19, 2020
Sally Kleinschmidt
December 19, 2020
