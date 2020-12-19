Kathleen Anne Stefanak

Feb. 25, 1959 - Dec. 17, 2020

AUBURN - Kathleen Anne Stefanak, 61, of Auburn passed away suddenly on December 17, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital with her loving husband by her side. Kathleen was born February 25, 1959 to James and Margaret Mahoney and resided in the City of Auburn her entire life.

Graduating from Auburn High School she then received her paralegal degree from CCBI and obtained a position with the Boyle & Anderson Law Office where she was employed for 44 years. Kathleen was the recipient of the Jenelle E. Davis Legal Support Award in 2019 in recognition of her excellent work ethic, dedication, compassion and integrity in assisting the Courts, Attorneys and citizens of her community.

Fondly known as Kathy and "Mema" she is survived by her husband of 40 years Edward G. Stefanak; her children: Edward G., Jr., Brian M. (Jessie Thompson) and Lindsey M. Stefanak. Her brother-in-law Ronald Stefanak (Paul Fauler); her siblings: Kevin Mahoney (Terry), Karen Mahoney, Susan Golembeski, Mary Ann Kidd (Michael DeChick). Kathleen found her greatest joy in her grandchildren: Madelyn, Brody, Lillian, Riley and Dylon Stefanak and Gregory, Gabrielle, Giannis Bates. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her love for family and friends was endless.

She was predeceased by her in-laws George and Adelaide Stefanak, her brother-in-laws: Gerald and David Stefanak, her parents James and Margaret Mahoney and her granddaughter her "bugaroodies" Caitlyn Elizabeth Stefanak.

Kathleen was devoted to not only her family and friends but also her community. She was an advocate for fundraising for Majorpalooza, The Stefanak Sprint, St. Baldrick's, Auburn Ice Hawks, Auburn Indians, St. Alphonsus Church and many other community non-profit organizations.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Friends are welcome to join the family at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 for the committal service; estimated time 10:45 a.m.

In memory of Kathleen please consider a donation to the Make A Wish Foundation of CNY, 5005 Campuswood Drive, East Syracuse, NY 13057, Brian's Kids C/O Brian Langdon, 206 Emerson Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204 [email protected] or Majorpalooza, Inc (Stefanak Sprint) PO Box 1161, Auburn, NY 13021.

Kathleen touched the lives of so many and will be remembered for her infectious smile, her love for life, paying it forward and always looking on the good side.

"Let your light shine so brightly that others can see their way out of the dark" - Unknown

To leave condolences for the family please visit whitechapelfh.com