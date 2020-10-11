Kathleen T. Ball

WEEDSPORT - Kathleen T. Ball, 71, wife of the late Robert "Bob" Ball of Hamilton St., Weedsport passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Auburn, Kathleen lived most of her life in Auburn and Weedsport. She was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1967 and retired in 2008 from the Cayuga County DMV after 30 years of service. She enjoyed singers Elvis and Clint Black, but above all, loved following Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees, never missing watching or listening to a game. Some of her favorite things included attending the French Festival by her camp in Snug Harbor, and always buying tie dye shirts while there, and also dining at Lasca's Restaurant. Kathleen was always the one to take pictures at family gatherings and events and enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine J. Armistead and her husband, Danny; son, Anthony M. Bertonica and his wife, Veronica; stepson, Kenny Ball and his wife, Annie; grandchildren: Katherine E. Armistead, Michael Bertonica and Lexi and Danica Ball; sister, Judy MacDonald and her husband Robert; and brother, Terry Sullivan; and a nephew, Dan MacDonald. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her parents, George and Julie Yurdyga Sullivan.

Calling hours for Kathleen will be conducted 10am to Noon Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY. Burial will follow in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Kathleen to the Weedsport Fire Department, 8892 South St., Weedsport, NY 13166.

Kathleen's family appreciates all who have kept in touch with her, as she thoroughly enjoyed keeping in touch with them.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.