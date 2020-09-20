Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kathryn Frances Lawler

Kathryn Frances Lawler

Kathryn Frances Lawler, 65, of Port Byron, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

She is survived by her brother, Patrick Joseph Lawler; one son Michael Patrick Lawler-Yawney (Sarah Scida); One daughter Ella Mary-Ann Lawler–Manitta (Will Goebel). She is predeceased by her parents Joseph Lawler and Ann Swim.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 PM at 925 Old Route 31, Jordan, NY.

To view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.