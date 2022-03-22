Menu
Keith R. Bennett
Keith R. Bennett

AUBURN - Keith R. Bennett, 88, of 38 Capitol St., Auburn, passed away March 19, 2022 at his home. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Roschen and Harriet (Shutter) Bennett.

Keith was a 1953 graduate of Union Springs High School and an Army Veteran serving his country during the Korean War.

He was employed with Hoskins Motors in Auburn as Service Manager for 30 years. He enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by three sons: Mark (Michele) Bennett, Steven (Merrilee) Bennett and Scott Bennett: a daughter, Kimberly Bennett; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Shirley A. Bennett in 2005 and by his sister Ruth Raymond in 2021.

There are no calling hours and services for Keith are private with Langham Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery. Please visit ww.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.



Published by The Citizen on Mar. 22, 2022.
My condolences to the Bennett family and all my extended brothers and sister I'm so sorry for this loss your father mr. Bennett was a fantastic man he was a dad that I didn't have neither at the time and he filled those shoes may his heart and soul rest peacefully in heaven now that he's with his wife again
Timothy Archambo
Family
March 23, 2022
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 22, 2022
I am so sorry to the whole family for their loss! I am sending prayers for you all! Xoxo
Jamie Sherwood
Other
March 22, 2022
