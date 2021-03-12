Kelly A. Dare

AUBURN - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kelly A. Dare on March 10, 2021 at the age of 53 years old. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

Kelly was a 1986 Auburn High School graduate and was employed for many years as a teacher's aide at Genesee Elementary School as well as the YMCA preschool program. "Miss Kelly" loved seeing her little student's smiles and hearing their infectious giggles each morning. Her ability to make everyone feel comfortable, secure, and loved in her classroom was one of her greatest strengths. Kelly was also a wonderful and dedicated mother who treasured her three children and embraced every moment with them.

Kelly was extremely artistic and very talented. She could tackle any project from, painting murals to building a deck on her home. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, and could easily assemble anything, no matter how big the challenge. Kelly also loved the outdoors; long walks, hiking, camping, kayaking, and attending concerts. Kelly had a vivacious personality and always made you feel special when you were in her presence. She greeted everyone she met with a warm smile with her beautiful brown eyes.

Kelly was also an amazing seamstress who worked alongside Dina Favaro, at "Dina's Alterations". Together, their friendship, was more like mother and daughter. Both Kelly and Dina were praised for their quality of work, warm manner, and wise advice about the alterations they were asked to make by their clients. Kelly adored working with Dina. In particular, she loved listening to the amazing stories Dina would share.

Kelly is survived by her three beautiful children: Robert Dare, Brittney Dare, Bryana (Liam) Major; a sister Kyle (Terry) Elliott; two brothers: Michael (Karen) Look and Christopher (Chrissy) Look; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and numerous close friends.

Kelly spent her last 22 years enjoying, laughing, and loving her relationship with her fiance Don Lupo. His love for her will be everlasting.

Kelly was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Dare in 1998, and her loving parents Robert and JoAnne (Finizio)Look.

Along with her children, Kelly, will be extremely missed by her best friend, Lynette Wilson. They celebrated holidays, marriages, birth of their children, celebrations of birthdays, and vacations together. The greatest gift in life is friendship. Together, they created a very special bond.

Kelly, never let her cancer diagnosis slow her down. During her treatments, she maintained a positive attitude and showed more concern for her family and friends than for herself.

"Let your unique awesomeness and positive energy inspire confidence in others. Always bring your own sunshine anywhere you go."

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 13 at noon at Sacred Heart Church followed by burial in Soule Cemetery. Masks, social distancing and limited attendance will be mandated. Friends are invited to briefly greet the family from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions directed to Genesee Elementary School may be made to the Auburn School District, 78 Thornton Ave., Auburn, NY 13021. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to share a memory, leave a condolence or light a candle.