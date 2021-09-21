Menu
Kerry Don Walker
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

Kerry Don Walker

May 12, 1945 - Sept. 17, 2021

Kerry passed away peacefully in his sleep while at the Matthew House in Auburn, NY on September 17, 2001. Kerry, the son of Don and June Walker, was born in Pawnee City Nebraska, May 12 1945. Kerry graduated from Pawnee City High School in 1962 and then joined the United States Navy. He proudly served in the Navy on the USS Essex from 1963 to 1967.

While stationed in Rhode Island, Kerry went on leave with a Navy buddy to his buddies hometown of Port Byron, NY. It was there that he met his future wife of 48 years Dorothy (Chick) Smith. After Kerry was Honorably Discharged from the Navy he moved to Port Byron.

In 1968 Kerry and Chick were married. They moved to Oakland Rd in Port Byron and lived there in the same home for the next 50 years. In 1968 Kerry began working for the Carrier Corporation In Syracuse NY. He worked as an expediter for Carrier for the next 37 years until his retirement in 2005. Kerry also graduated from GCB! Business School in the mid 1970's.

Kerry loved reading and being outside. He spent most of his retirement years reading or mowing his lawn. Kerry took great pride in caring for his lawn and he could be found outside on his mower often. Kerry also had a lifetime Love/Hate relationship with golf. Golf was something that brought Kerry enjoyment but it also frustrated him a great deal. He also enjoyed spending time with friends at the American Legion in Port Byron where he was a long time member.

Kerry is survived by his sister, Lyanna and brother-in-law, Donnie Ingles of Pawnee City, NE; sons: Greg and Steve of Weedsport and grandchildren: Kaylee and Kyle Walker. Also, brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Sue Smith of Port Byron, along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4 to 6 pm on Thursday September 23 at the Federated Church in Port Byron, with services immediately following.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

In leiu of flowers, please make donationsto the Matthew House of the Port Byron Public Library.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Federated Church
Port Byron, NY
Sep
23
Service
Federated Church
Port Byron, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest condolences to the family.
Emily Fleury-Dunham
October 17, 2021
Steve, I am very sorry to hear of your loss. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Christopher Dooher
September 29, 2021
Kerry was a great man!!! My condolences to Steve and Greg and the family. Rest in peace Navy Brother!!
Greg Van Epps
September 23, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
September 21, 2021
