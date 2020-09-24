Kevin L. Brown THROOP - Kevin L. Brown, 69, of Throop, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at home. Mr. Brown was born in Seneca Falls the son of Leo and Dorothy Tulkett Brown. He is a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star. Mr. Brown had retired from Hammond & Irving, Inc., Auburn, where he had been employed for 31 years. He was a member of the Waterloo Rifle and Pistol Club. He is survived by his daughters, Shannon N. Brown of Fayetteville and Cortney Sprague (Kris) of La Fargeville; a grandson, Marcus Sprague; a sister, Janet M. Cary of Brewerton and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn.