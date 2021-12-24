Menu
Kirk W. Mudge
Southern Cayuga High School
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Kirk W. Mudge

AURORA - Kirk W. Mudge, 59, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at home. He graduated from Southern Cayuga High School in 1980 and then entered the US Army, completing 12 proud years of service. After his discharge, he was an EMT in the Syracuse area before becoming employed by Monro for over 25 years. At his death he was the manager of Monro in Lansing.

Kirk was an avid hunter and a licensed pyrotechnician and did fireworks displays in the Upstate area as an active member of the NFA.

He is survived by his wife Linda Mudge; daughters: Jessica (Ryan) Richardson, Heather Dunham and Amanda Comerinsky; sons: Ryan Mudge and Wayne (Scott) Bowmanchester; granddaughters: Kathleen, Ciera, Peyton and Tris; grandsons: Dylan and Matthew; great-grandchildren: Aurora, Soline, Novaleigh and Wyatt.

There will be visitation from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. There will be no memorial service per Kirk's request.

To honor Kirk, have a large cup of coffee and watch fireworks.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 24, 2021.
Thank You Mudge for all did fir me at Monro and being a pillar of honesty. Rest well soldier! God bless
Larry Lucas
Work
January 13, 2022
My thoughts and prayers on his passing. Kirk was "my guy" at Monro as he handled my autos for almost 15 years. It probably wasn't true, but it always felt like he did a little extra for me in scheduling, servicing and overcoming issues that would arise. I didn't know him well beyond Monro interactions, but not surprised to find he was a Veteran and a patriot. Thank you for your service. RIP
Peter Lees
January 4, 2022
Linda and family, So sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers today and the days forward. Dennis & Kathleen Kennedy
Kathleen Kennedy
Work
December 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about Kirk´s passing. I just found out. Thoughts and prayers to Linda and family
Lori (Spears) Farrance
December 28, 2021
It was an honor to work with u
Dennis R Carpenter
December 27, 2021
I always enjoyed working with Kirk when I was the YEC Office Manager. He was polite and the first to volunteer. He took on the difficult assignments without complaint. It was an honor to know him. He will be missed.
Nancy Calev
Work
December 26, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Kirk's passing. Always great fireworks shows my friend. My condolences to the whole family, he will be missed.
Ty Stjohn
Friend
December 25, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 24, 2021
Linda & family, We are so very sorry for your loss. He was a great neighbor & will be greatly missed!
Coe & Debbie Ecker
December 24, 2021
Donna Blake,David and Sarah
December 24, 2021
Linda So sorry for your loss. He will be missed
Shawn and Connie Breeds
Work
December 24, 2021
