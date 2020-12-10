Menu
Kristy L. Volpe
FUNERAL HOME
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY

Kristy L. Volpe

AUBURN - Kristy L. Volpe, 42, formerly of Dunning Avenue, Auburn passed away, Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Kristy was born in Auburn and she was the daughter of Stanley and Susan Copman Dzuba.

She was a graduate of Union Springs High School and was an avid horseback riding enthusiast. She enjoyed all aspects of any topic regarding horses. She was very passionate about her involvement with fundraising for any, and all causes that required a helping hand financially.

She is survived by her loving husband Jesse T. Volpe; her four children: Maxwell, Mason, Mia, and Miley; a brother, John Dzuba (Nicole) of Baldwinsville; a sister, Patricia Stevens (David) of Auburn; her father and mother-in-law, Jim and Kathy Volpe; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Kristy will be held on Friday, December 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. in The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY.

Above all, the activities and interests that Kristy held precious, her family ranked supreme. She was a truly exceptional wife, mother daughter and sister.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
Cheche Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending heartfelt prayers for you and your beautiful children.
Rich, Karen, and Ethan Harkness
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I would like to make a donation in Kristy's memory either to her children or charity of choice.
Connie Patterson
December 11, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and sorrow for the loss of your beautiful Kristy. You are all in our thoughts
and prayers.
Cindy and Paul Redmond
December 11, 2020
Jesse & Family - Incredibly heartbroken for you all following the loss of your wife, mom and loved one. Sending so much love your way.
Jenna (Wheeler) Gathman
December 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the whole Dzuba family! I am deeply saddened by the loss of Kristy! You are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Joelene Quinn VanArsdale
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Connie Patterson
December 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this terribly difficult time, and the Auburn school community stands ready to support Mia, Max, Miley and Mason. May you be blessed with the strength and beautiful memories to sustain you.
Erin Shurant
December 10, 2020
Words cannot express our deepest prayers for you and your family. Please know if you need to talk, or just hug, please reach out to us. She is a wonderful person with a wonderful family.
Carl and Thadine Collier
December 10, 2020
You are ALL in our hearts and prayers!! Sorry for this heartbreaking loss.
Althea, Benny, and Gina Suslik
December 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. We mostly know Mia, but our hearts go out to the whole family.
Barbara Wilson
December 10, 2020
Jesse & Family, I am so so sorry for your loss, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your beautiful children through this difficult time.
Krystina Riccio
December 10, 2020
