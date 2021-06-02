Kurt John Moe

April 2, 1954 - May 28, 2021

AUBURN - Kurt J. Moe of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on May 28, 2021.

Born in Auburn on April 2, 1954, to Mary (Hudun) Bernath and Laverne Moe, Jr., Kurt was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1972.

Kurt worked as a route salesman for the Frito-Lay Chip Company for 38 years. In retirement, he worked for Home Depot until his illness in 2019. Kurt was an avid outdoorsman and a gifted archer. He was a lifelong lover of all animals, especially his many German Shepherds and his cat, Lulu.

Kurt is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia (Gentilcore) Moe; his children: Ryan (Sara) Moe and Ashley Moe; his brothers: Ross (Nancy) Moe, Harold (Jenny) Moe, and Kevin (Kelly) Moe; his sisters: Nancy (Josh) Brigden, and Jean (Mike) Larson; and his stepmother, Shirley Moe; and stepsister Michelle (Ray) Lieb. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother and sisters-in-law: Bill and Linda Gentilcore and Lynnette Lee; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Finally, he will be dearly missed by his grand dog, Griffey, and his grand cat, Bada.

Kurt is predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, Anthony and Rose Gentilcore, and two brothers-in-law, Richard Lee and Robert Gentilcore.

Friends may call from 4-6 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee Street in Auburn. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the funeral home with limited seating for family and close friends.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes and/or SPCA of CNY.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.

Please adhere to mask requirements and social distancing due to COVID-19.