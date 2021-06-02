Menu
Kurt J. Moe
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Auburn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Kurt John Moe

April 2, 1954 - May 28, 2021

AUBURN - Kurt J. Moe of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on May 28, 2021.

Born in Auburn on April 2, 1954, to Mary (Hudun) Bernath and Laverne Moe, Jr., Kurt was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1972.

Kurt worked as a route salesman for the Frito-Lay Chip Company for 38 years. In retirement, he worked for Home Depot until his illness in 2019. Kurt was an avid outdoorsman and a gifted archer. He was a lifelong lover of all animals, especially his many German Shepherds and his cat, Lulu.

Kurt is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia (Gentilcore) Moe; his children: Ryan (Sara) Moe and Ashley Moe; his brothers: Ross (Nancy) Moe, Harold (Jenny) Moe, and Kevin (Kelly) Moe; his sisters: Nancy (Josh) Brigden, and Jean (Mike) Larson; and his stepmother, Shirley Moe; and stepsister Michelle (Ray) Lieb. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother and sisters-in-law: Bill and Linda Gentilcore and Lynnette Lee; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Finally, he will be dearly missed by his grand dog, Griffey, and his grand cat, Bada.

Kurt is predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, Anthony and Rose Gentilcore, and two brothers-in-law, Richard Lee and Robert Gentilcore.

Friends may call from 4-6 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee Street in Auburn. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the funeral home with limited seating for family and close friends.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes and/or SPCA of CNY.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.

Please adhere to mask requirements and social distancing due to COVID-19.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
19 Entries
Tom Costello
August 17, 2021
I worked with Kurt at Depot. What a wonderful person! Funny, too. I miss his banter and jokes and talking about Monty Python. My sincere condolences
Kim MET
Work
June 5, 2021
Worked with Kurt over 30 years and will miss texting about all kinds of subjects especially the Buffalo Bill's go Bill's. Love to Patty and kids.
Harry Slywka
Friend
June 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kaycie Lewis
June 4, 2021
Patty, Ryan, Sara, Ashley My deepest sympathy. Kurt was a wonderful neighbor. We had many nice chats through the 37 years we were neighbors; he will be missed. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Deborah D Donnelly
Friend
June 4, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to all family and friends. It was a pleasure to have known and work with Kurt.
Mike (Pro) Ballard
Work
June 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I worked with Kurt at home depot.Great to work with.
Paul Owens
Work
June 3, 2021
Patti, so sorry for your loss. Kurt was a great guy and will be sorely missed. You´re in our thoughts and prayers. RIP Kurt.
Rick Hoey - Cindy DeAngelis
Friend
June 3, 2021
Im so sorry to hear about Kurt passing . Wish I was there to give ya a big hug ! This last year was such a challenge and dealing with his illness on top of that is imaginable. May each day get a lil easier for ya.
Bonnie Richards
Friend
June 2, 2021
I have great memories of Kurt from when I worked as a receiver for P&C. Always had a joke for me to get me laughing. Deepest sympathy to his family. RIP Kurt.
Heidi Oney
June 2, 2021
So sorry Patti for your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Shari Fedigan
June 2, 2021
Our condolences,thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Sandy and Peter Vuillemot
Friend
June 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss Patti, my prayers for all.
Linda Cuatt
June 2, 2021
Patty, Ashley and Ryan, I´m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP Kurt.
Cindy Silke
June 2, 2021
Patty I am very sorry to hear this sad news. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Patti (McKeen) Fellows
June 2, 2021
Patty, We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Kurt. Our sincere sympathy to you and your family. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Jim and Lori Babiarz
Friend
June 2, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Denis & Juanita Donovan and family
Friend
June 2, 2021
Thinking of all of you at this time. We have so many fun memories of Kurt as we grew up together. A great friend all around.
Pat / Mike Drennen
Family
June 2, 2021
Patty and family..thinking if you all.. Kurt was a great guy.. may he rest in peace
Cathy Pelc
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results