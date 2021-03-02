Menu
Laverna Etta Heath
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street
Auburn, NY

Laverna Etta (Sherwood) Heath

KING FERRY - Laverna Etta (Sherwood) Heath, 90, of King Ferry passed away Saturday February 27, 2021 at her daughters home surrounded by her daughters. Born in 1930, Laverna was the oldest child of Lawrence and Ethel Harris Sherwood. She grew up on the Sherwood Farm on Howlett Hill Road outside of Marcellus and graduated from Split Rock High School. She married G. Raymond Heath of Navarino, and they lived on Otisco Lake, and Ithaca before settling in King Ferry, NY. Laverna was active in her church, serving as organist for many years. She delighted in her family, and enjoyed baking, swimming, and jigsaw puzzles. She also served as league secretary for Ray's bowling team and often worked with him during the years he ran a sawmill operation at their home. Ray passed away in 2012 after 64 years of marriage.

Laverna is survived by her three sisters: Phyllis, Ethel and Joyce Sherwood; her son, Larry (Laurel) Heath of Richmond, VA; her daughters: Pat (Michael) Lonsky of Genoa, NY and Susanne Siegard of Danby, NY; along with nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Services for Laverna will be 1 p.m. Thursday March 4 in South Hill Church of the Nazarene, 220 Grandview Ave, Ithaca, NY. Burial will be in the spring in Amber Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday March 3, at the PLIS FUNERAL HOME, 33 NORTH ST., MARCELLUS. Face masks are required and social distancing will be kept. Due to occupancy limits please dress according since you may have to wait outside.

Memorial donations may be made to the South Hill Church of the Nazarene.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.plisfuneralhome.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
PLIS FUNERAL HOME
33 NORTH ST, MARCELLUS, NY
Mar
4
Service
1:00p.m.
South Hill Church of the Nazarene
220 Grandview Ave, Ithaca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Mrs. Heath passing. I have great memories of her on Monday and Friday night mens bowling league. She was a super hard working lady who I grew to respect dearly! I sure miss Ray also! Sincere sympathy.
Joel Meade- King Ferry
March 9, 2021
We are truly sorry for your loss. She was such a sweet woman. Hugs. Donna and Karl Snushall
The Snushalls
March 3, 2021
We are sorry we can not make it to calling hours but we have Covid. I know that you will miss your Mother terribly but she is such a good person I know she is now well and dancing with our Lord and his Angels. David and Tina Underwood
Dave and Tina Underwood
March 2, 2021
