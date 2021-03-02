Laverna Etta (Sherwood) Heath

KING FERRY - Laverna Etta (Sherwood) Heath, 90, of King Ferry passed away Saturday February 27, 2021 at her daughters home surrounded by her daughters. Born in 1930, Laverna was the oldest child of Lawrence and Ethel Harris Sherwood. She grew up on the Sherwood Farm on Howlett Hill Road outside of Marcellus and graduated from Split Rock High School. She married G. Raymond Heath of Navarino, and they lived on Otisco Lake, and Ithaca before settling in King Ferry, NY. Laverna was active in her church, serving as organist for many years. She delighted in her family, and enjoyed baking, swimming, and jigsaw puzzles. She also served as league secretary for Ray's bowling team and often worked with him during the years he ran a sawmill operation at their home. Ray passed away in 2012 after 64 years of marriage.

Laverna is survived by her three sisters: Phyllis, Ethel and Joyce Sherwood; her son, Larry (Laurel) Heath of Richmond, VA; her daughters: Pat (Michael) Lonsky of Genoa, NY and Susanne Siegard of Danby, NY; along with nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Services for Laverna will be 1 p.m. Thursday March 4 in South Hill Church of the Nazarene, 220 Grandview Ave, Ithaca, NY. Burial will be in the spring in Amber Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday March 3, at the PLIS FUNERAL HOME, 33 NORTH ST., MARCELLUS. Face masks are required and social distancing will be kept. Due to occupancy limits please dress according since you may have to wait outside.

Memorial donations may be made to the South Hill Church of the Nazarene.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.plisfuneralhome.com