Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence "Fred" Plis
FUNERAL HOME
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street
Auburn, NY

Lawrence "Fred" Plis

AUBURN - Lawrence "Fred" Plis, 78, of Auburn, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. Fred was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Walter "Larry" and Stella Milhausen Plis. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Fred was an avid bowler, he served as a director and Past President of the Auburn Bowling Association, was a past president of the "700", and was a member of the Auburn Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was a past president of the Polish Falcons, and for a number of years was manager of the Polish Falcon Lanes. He retired from the Product Development Corp. of Baltimore, MD.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Leisenring Plis; his daughter Linette Hartle; sons: Christopher (Erin) and Corey Plis; his brother Frank Plis; and grandchildren: Joseph (Emily) Justin, Lexi and Layla. Also surviving are his step children: Samuel (Anne) and Robert (Nikki) Mantz, Lori (Mike) Trimm and Tami (Ernie) Leonard; two nieces, several step-grandchildren; and step great grandchild, Ryleigh David.

Friends are invited to call Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 10 A.M. till Noon at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Masks are required, Social Distancing and Covid capacity rules will be observed. Private services will follow. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Plis Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I´m so sorry to read of your fathers passing, Chris. Thinking of you buddy.
Patti Stpierre
December 14, 2020
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family.
Robert Egan
December 13, 2020
Karen sorry for your loss. Fred was a great person and will be missed by all that knew him.
Greg Hypes
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results