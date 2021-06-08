Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leo E. Delaney
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

Leo E. Delaney

1932-2021

AUBURN - Leo Emmett Delaney, 89, 336 North Seward Avenue, Auburn, NY passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

A lifelong Auburnian, Leo was born on January 21, 1932 the son of Thomas D. and Nora V. (Barron) Delaney. A decorated combat Veteran of the US Army Korean War. He retired from the Carpenters Union Local 277. He had served as the Union Local 277 Secretary for many years, and attended as a delegate the National Convention in Las Vegas. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and had traveled to Washington DC in 2017 with Operation Enduring Gratitude.

Leo was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Church, a graduate of Holy Family High School. He had maintained a life long passion for farming. Along with his late wife Dorothy who pre deceased him in 2020 they were very active in the Square Dancing community, as members and President of the Cayuga Cut Ups.

Surviving are two sons: James Delaney, Auburn, Kevin Delaney, Camillus; siblings: William (Ann) Delaney, Fairport, Helen Delaney, Throop, Noreen Delaney Baker, Sun City, FL; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was pre deceased by his wife Dorothy (Clifford) Delaney; brothers: Thomas (Mary) Delaney and Martin Delaney; and many dear friends

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in Holy Family Church with Reverend John Gathenya, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY. Memorials may be remembered to Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn, NY.

Leo was a devout catholic, he loved his family and country.



Published by The Citizen on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St., Auburn, NY
Jun
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.