Leo E. Delaney

1932-2021

AUBURN - Leo Emmett Delaney, 89, 336 North Seward Avenue, Auburn, NY passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

A lifelong Auburnian, Leo was born on January 21, 1932 the son of Thomas D. and Nora V. (Barron) Delaney. A decorated combat Veteran of the US Army Korean War. He retired from the Carpenters Union Local 277. He had served as the Union Local 277 Secretary for many years, and attended as a delegate the National Convention in Las Vegas. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and had traveled to Washington DC in 2017 with Operation Enduring Gratitude.

Leo was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Church, a graduate of Holy Family High School. He had maintained a life long passion for farming. Along with his late wife Dorothy who pre deceased him in 2020 they were very active in the Square Dancing community, as members and President of the Cayuga Cut Ups.

Surviving are two sons: James Delaney, Auburn, Kevin Delaney, Camillus; siblings: William (Ann) Delaney, Fairport, Helen Delaney, Throop, Noreen Delaney Baker, Sun City, FL; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was pre deceased by his wife Dorothy (Clifford) Delaney; brothers: Thomas (Mary) Delaney and Martin Delaney; and many dear friends

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in Holy Family Church with Reverend John Gathenya, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY. Memorials may be remembered to Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn, NY.

Leo was a devout catholic, he loved his family and country.