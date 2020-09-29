Leo P. Rafferty, Jr.

Feb. 3, 1928 - Sept. 26, 2020

AURORA - Leo P. Rafferty, Jr., 92, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Auburn Nursing Home, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Rafferty was born February 3, 1928 in Auburn, a son of Leo, Sr., and Cora (Harvey) Rafferty. A life-long resident of the Aurora area, Leo was a member of the Operating Engineers Union and had been a self-employed heavy equipment operator. He was a US Marine Corps veteran.

Leo is survived by his sons: David, Donald (Beverly), and Daryl Rafferty, all of Aurora; daughters: Diane March (Jeff) of Long Island, Darlene Binns (B. Scott) of Aurora, and Debra Whelan (Robert) of Florida, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, a brother, Robert, of Aurora, and a sister, Agnes Weldon, of Union Springs, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Irene (Polhamus) Rafferty, in 2012, a son, Dale, his brothers: John, George, William, Hugh, Edward, and Leroy; and sister, Elizabeth Teeter.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from Noon until 2 pm. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will apply.

A private graveside service will be held in Ridgeway Cemetery, Venice.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southern Cayuga Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.