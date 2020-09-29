Menu
Leo P. Rafferty Jr.

Leo P. Rafferty, Jr.

Feb. 3, 1928 - Sept. 26, 2020

AURORA - Leo P. Rafferty, Jr., 92, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Auburn Nursing Home, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Rafferty was born February 3, 1928 in Auburn, a son of Leo, Sr., and Cora (Harvey) Rafferty. A life-long resident of the Aurora area, Leo was a member of the Operating Engineers Union and had been a self-employed heavy equipment operator. He was a US Marine Corps veteran.

Leo is survived by his sons: David, Donald (Beverly), and Daryl Rafferty, all of Aurora; daughters: Diane March (Jeff) of Long Island, Darlene Binns (B. Scott) of Aurora, and Debra Whelan (Robert) of Florida, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, a brother, Robert, of Aurora, and a sister, Agnes Weldon, of Union Springs, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Irene (Polhamus) Rafferty, in 2012, a son, Dale, his brothers: John, George, William, Hugh, Edward, and Leroy; and sister, Elizabeth Teeter.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from Noon until 2 pm. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will apply.

A private graveside service will be held in Ridgeway Cemetery, Venice.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southern Cayuga Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 29, 2020.
