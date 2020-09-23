Leona May Laird

THROOP - Leona May Laird, 82, of Throop, died September 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Herman, NY she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Grace Blackmer Gollinger. She graduated from Russel High School and retired from Mercy Rehab where she was a nurses aid. Leona enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

She is survived by six children: Grace Farrington, Donald, Timothy, Vernon, Harry and April Laird; siblings: Richard, Elaine, Linda and Rex and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Earl Donald Laird and by two sons: Earl Donald Laird II and Ivan Laird.

Graveside services in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop, will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.