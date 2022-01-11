Menu
Leonard Francis Defendorf
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Leonard Francis Defendorf

Jan. 10, 1934 - Dec. 30, 2021

TUCSON, AZ - Leonard Francis Defendorf, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday December 30, 2021. Son of James and Helen (Goodall) Defendorf, Len was born January 10, 1934 in Auburn, NY.

Len is survived by his wife, Joan (Barnard) Defendorf; children: Jim (Linda), Don, and Gail (Eric); granddaughter, Kerrie (Sam) Lovejoy; great-grandchildren: Knowles and Ellison Lovejoy; sister, Eleanor Middleton; and several nieces and nephews.

Len moved to Tucson in 1979 and worked for Tucson Medical Center, IBM, and lastly, for himself as a successful small business owner. He retired to Green Valley, AZ in 2002. Len volunteered as a docent at the Titan Missile Museum and was also President of the Fairviews HOA.

Masonic memorial services will be held in the Spring of 2022 at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association or your favorite cancer research organization would be welcome in Len's name.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 11, 2022.
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 13, 2022
Len was our Explorer Scout leader and helped shape the lives of many young men in Cayuga, a great place to grow up. We have lost a good person. Condolences to his family.
Rich Newman
Friend
January 12, 2022
Len was great neighbor, and friend growing up in Cayuga, and coworker for many years at Auburn Poultry. My thought and prayers go out to Joan and the family
Sharon (Bowers) Skibo
Friend
January 11, 2022
My deepest condolences to Len's family and friends.As a fellow Mason in NY I have fond memories of his kindness and grace. RIP my friend.
Jack Luther
Friend
January 11, 2022
