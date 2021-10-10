Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leonard "Leon" Miller
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Leonard "Leon" Miller

Jan. 31, 1976 - Oct. 4, 2021

AUBURN - Leonard "Leon" Miller, 45, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Monday October 4, 2021. He was too soon gone.

Leon was born in Motootua, Samoa on January 31, 1976. He came to live in the United States in 1999 where he resided until his passing.

He was known for his infectious, unmistakable laugh, his unwavered and phenomenal loyalty to his job, and a musical talent to which many have never seen or heard. There will be hole in the music scene and construction trade that will never be filled.

He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in all the bands over the years but especially his children, family and friends.

He is survived by his loving mother, Monica (Hazelman) Miller; four children: Sika, Vai, Jordan, Kiana Miller; five siblings: Harry (Sola) Miller, Jr., Tasi (Thomas) Gray, William (Michelle) Miller, Alfred Miller, Faiane (David) Saelua; maternal grandmother Lydia Hazelman; fiance Aimee Roden; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.

Calling hours are this Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn with services to immediately follow at 7:00 PM.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Oct
13
Service
7:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
Can´t seem to gather the right words to describe your gift to us all. We all cherished our friendship with you and loved working with you. I´ll miss the call of " Rado " from the next room over. Thanks for showing us how it´s done. Our faith is strong, we will meet again. What a comforting thought.
Dave Radley
Friend
October 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ortquist Family
Friend
October 14, 2021
Ia manuia lau malaga, bruddah!
Monalisa Maulolo
Family
October 13, 2021
Leon was a wonderful man. I will miss him and I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences.
Kevin Carpenter
Friend
October 13, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to all of Leon's family & friends. Leon, I wish I had the time to get to know you better in this life, I'm thankful for the times & I did get to see you play out & getting to meet you, your online solo performances, and comments shared on FB posts. You are an inspiration on how to live life to the fullest. Play on brother, play on.
Dan Hill
Friend
October 11, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in loving memory of Leon. May he Rest in Eternal Peace
La-finne Meredith & Children
October 11, 2021
Rest in Peace Leon. Thank you for the two beautiful Grand Daughters you gave us.
John & Bonnie Driscoll
October 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Leon's children Sika, Vai, Jordan, Kianna, my sister Monica Miller, my nephews and nieces Harry, Tasi, William, Alfred and Faiane, and to Leon's partner Aimee. We are people of the resurrection ... My prayers of thanksgiving for Leon's Life and to each one of you.
Brother John Hazelman
October 11, 2021
You were a wonderful son in law to us. You will be missed and were loved by our whole family. RIP Leon. We will take care of your girls and keep your memory alive for them. We will see you again in Heaven.
Bonnie and John Driscoll
October 11, 2021
Sleep Well My Uso..
Brad Sagapolutele
Family
October 11, 2021
Brad Sagapolutele
October 10, 2021
Malaitai Family from Auckland
October 10, 2021
Love, Your Leasiolagi Family
October 10, 2021
Thank you for the fun memories back in Vaitoloa while growing up Playing hide and seek behind grandpa´s house in the bush with all the cousins, eating while resting under the vi and mango trees and the spoilt one who use to get away with everything cos you were aunty Keke´s fav That beautiful big smile of yours will never be forgotten Ia manuia lou malaga Lioga
Theresa Malaitai
Family
October 10, 2021
Please accept my expression of sadness for your loss of Leon. Anytime I have ever been around him, he was smiling and enjoying the music that emanated from his soul. He is already missed.
Mabel Welch
October 10, 2021
Leon is with our Lord - he is at peace! And the Lord is with Amy and the entire family! Look to the Lord for His peace, Love and Courage to move forward! Bless you all!
Judith Joslin
October 10, 2021
I met you just once but heard nothing but wonderful things about your phenomenal musical talent. Leon, may you rest in total peace. To your family I offer my sincerest condolences. You are sorely missed.
Terrell Cameron
Friend
October 10, 2021
Our sweet Aimee, what a blessing to have you two in our hearts. So much love, prayers, & musical comfort being sent to surround you.
Rebecca & Paul Regis
Family
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results