Leonard Scott Wilson

Sept. 28, 1964 - Sept. 4, 2021

PORT BYRON - Scott Wilson of Port Byron, NY passed away unexpectedly Saturday September 4, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital after a quick but courageous battle with Legionnaire's Disease.

Scott was born on September 28, 1964 in Auburn, NY to Marilyn and Leonard Wilson. Scott enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren doing anything from camping and fishing to attending dirt track races. He also enjoyed planting and harvesting his large garden every year and having large holiday dinners where no one needed an invite. Scott was a truck driver his entire life, he had spent the last 29 years at DOT foods in Liverpool, NY. He was a hard worker and dedicated to his profession, but always put his children and his grandchildren before himself – even stood at the top of the hill to direct everyone out of the driveway safely.

Scott was predeceased by his father Leonard E. Wilson, his sister, Debbie Sobotka, and by his wife, and absolute love of his life, Teresa Wilson.

Scott is survived by his mother, Marilyn Wilson;his siblings: Genia (Bob), Cathy (Bob), Brenda, Lori (Mike), Ron(Cindy), Rick (Laura), Brian (Sandy), Carol (Mike), and Joanie (Bob); his children: Nichole (Matt), Gregory (Leanne), Cody (Brooklin), Katelyn (Jesse), and the light of his life, little Gracie Lynn; grandchildren: Roman, Kayden, Aaron, Jamie, Jake, Hunter, Maci, Hoyt, Hunter, Jayce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4-7:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge. 4pm-7pm.

A private family burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Skaneateles at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Gracie Lynn's future care and education; c/o Nichole Wilson, 8136 Lasher Road, Port Byron, NY 13140.

Alright Legend, put the hammer down. Masks encouraged.