Leroy J. "Butch" Barned
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Leroy J. "Butch" Barned

Leroy J. "Butch" Barned, 70 passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, Friday morning March 18, 2022.

He was born in Moravia, the son of the late Lillian (Barned) and Robert Bell. Butch or Butchy Bell as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a longtime employee for Auburn Wire for more than 35 years. He was a member of the CNY 4 x 4's and also the Muckland Cruisers and Port Byron Piston Cruisers. Butch was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and camping. He was most happy the times spent with the love of his life, his wife Hulda, with whom he enjoyed more than 35 years together.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Tracy (Lou) Akins their children: Lillian, Ryan, Jacob, Adam, and Beccalynn, a son, Jason (Sarah) Barned, their children: Raven, Austyn, Harland, and Carson, a great-granddaughter, Aryahna; three sisters: Marie, Clara, Roxanne; three brothers: Robert (Cathy) Jr., Danny (Lori), Phillip (Brenda); two sisters-in-law: Louise (Mike), Nancy (Jim); brother-in-law, Tim (Cindy), several nieces; nephews; cousins and lifelong best friend, Larry (Sandy) Detsel.

In addition to his parents, Leroy was predeceased by his wife, Hulda (Borst) Barned.

Calling hours are this Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. A service will be held Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th N. St., Liverpool, NY 13088.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Mar
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
gonna miss you leroy
deborah goldfaden
March 23, 2022
Well brother the first part is done now tomorrow we will take you to the cemetery it´s going to be hard to leave you you are the. Bones of the family love you brother your sister clara
Clara Bell
Family
March 22, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. You will be dearly missed.
Jimbob and Katie Bell
Family
March 22, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. God speed.
Vicky Townsend
March 20, 2022
We only knew you for a few years. Meet you through your Loving brother Bob Bell. Enjoyed our days of camping and time spent in Florida with your brother Bob who cared alot about you. Hard to believe your time here has ended. Rest in peace and will hope to meet again some day.
Paul and Sandy Hallagan
March 20, 2022
My beloved brother this is hard to accept But now I have to accept that it is real till we meet again I love you you will never be forgotten you was the bones of the family I love you good bye for now love your sister clara
Clara Bell
Family
March 20, 2022
