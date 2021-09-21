Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lester H. "Bud" Van Dyke Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Keysor Funeral Home - Red Creek
6816 Church St.
Red Creek, NY

Lester "Bud" H. Van Dyke, Jr.

July 8, 1938 - Setp. 15, 2021

RED CREEK - Lester "Bud" H. Van Dyke, Jr., 83, of Red Creek, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Auburn, July 8, 1938, son of the late Lester H. Van Dyke, Sr., and Ellen McKay Van Dyke. Lester was a Marine Veteran. Prior to retirement, he was employed for 38 years at GE in Plainville, CT, and then in Mexico, retiring as plant manager. He was a trustee of the New Life Community Church in Wolcott, and former president of the Westbury Cemetery. He enjoyed golfing and hunting.

Bud is survived by his wife, Shirley Robinson Van Dyke; sons: Terry (PC) Van Dyke of Fair Haven and Jeffrey Van Dyke of Red Creek; sister, Barbara Bellerdine; grandchildren: Brittany Jackson; great grandchildren: Nathaniel and Sebastian; neighbors and considered their stepchildren: Cathy (Tony) Natale, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will take place Friday, September 24, 2021, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, with a memorial service Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. For those wishing to make contributions in Bud's name they may do so to the New Life Community Church, 13206 East Ridge Road, Wolcott, NY 14590. www.catoredcreek.com



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Becker-Keysor Funeral Home - Red Creek
6816 Church St., Red Creek, NY
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Becker-Keysor Funeral Home - Red Creek
6816 Church St., Red Creek, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Keysor Funeral Home - Red Creek
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Becker-Keysor Funeral Home - Red Creek.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Shirley I just seen this. I am so so sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers for you and family
Irene Randall
Friend
November 9, 2021
Barb, just found out about your brother. So sorry for your loss! Praying for you and your family! Depend on God for comfort and strength during these difficult days! Love you!
Karen cheeley
Family
September 26, 2021
It was our honor to host Buddy and Shirley into our small cafe and our life every Thursday and more. He was larger than life, his infectious laughter and sense of humor filled the place. As fellow life GE-ers and more we commiserated and shared past and present family happenings. He was a friend and patron. Our extended family Kara, Abbie and Hanna were his extended family too. His concern, good natured ribbing, and persona were a blessing for all of us every week. The girls caroling Buddy and Shirley at xmas and so much more. Somehow it seemed we had known him all our lives. Our deepest condolences to Shirley who was blessed by his presence for so many years. She is ever in our thoughts and we thank her for sharing him with us.
Susan and Larry Lemon
September 24, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
September 21, 2021
Buddy was a very special person to me. I have so many fond memories of him, starting when I was a little girl in church. He helped me along with my `piece´ one Easter morning. I´ll miss him terribly.
Shelly Dates
Friend
September 21, 2021
A High School Classmate - played basketball with him - made growing up in the Town of Throop fun.
Jack Tonzi
School
September 21, 2021
Buddy was always upbeat and helpful. He was the unofficial "Mayor of Westbury" and we all loved him for it. He will certainly be missed.
Bonnie L Hall
Neighbor
September 20, 2021
Nothing but great memories of Buddy. He was our scout leader in the early 70’s and also was a leader in Westbury, who always made sure our baseball field was mowed and everybody had a glove! Shirley is a wonderful person also and I grew up with Terry. My sincere condolences to all of you!
Roy Fillingham
Friend
September 18, 2021
He was an old dear friend when I was living in NY...he surely will be missed....
Emma Emmons
Friend
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results