Linda A. Sheppard

Sept. 27, 1952 - Oct. 11, 2020

AUBURN - Linda A. Sheppard died peacefully after a battle with cancer on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse, NY. Linda was born September 27, 1952 to the late Charles and Hilda Sheppard of Skaneateles NY. In her youth, she raced Microds with the Skaneateles Microds Club. Linda graduated from Skaneateles High School in 1970 where she enjoyed playing in the school band. She attended college at SUNY Oswego. Linda spent most of her adult life in Skaneateles where she enjoyed swimming in the lake and picnics at Sandy Beach. She later moved to Auburn, NY and resided at Northbrook Heights Senior Community where she enjoyed attending the state fair each year and trips to the local parks. Linda is survived by a sister Maureen Kinsella (Bill) of Auburn, NY, a brother Richard (Deborah) of Wilton, NH and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service at Lake View Cemetery, Skaneateles will be held at the convenience of family. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.