Linda M. (Bronson) Tanchak

AUBURN - Linda M. (Bronson) Tanchak, 79, of Auburn passed away, Thursday evening December 17, 2020 in Syracuse. She was born in Herkimer, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie (Roberts) Bronson and had resided most of her life in the Auburn area.

Linda was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she was very active and on the board of directors for their thrift store in Skaneateles. Linda retired from Cayuga County, where she held various positions over the years. Linda enjoyed in later years, knitting, sewing and traveling. She loved to spend time with her family at their camp in the Adirondacks and trips to Old Forge. Linda cherished all the times and memories that she was able to have with her family and especially her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who had the opportunity to get to know this special woman.

She is survived by her loving children; sons: Robert (Nicole) Tanchak of Jamesville, William (Rebecca) Tanchak of Auburn; three beloved grandchildren: Michelle, Rachel and Luke Tanchak; a sister, Nancy (Dennis) Renahan; sisters-in-law: Kathy Bronson, Kathy (Bill) Taylor; best friend Kathy Barran; and several nieces, especially very close nieces: Elizabeth Festa and Denise Vasile; as well as several nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Michael Tanchak in 2018, two brothers William and James Bronson and a sister Charlotte Riordan.

Calling hours are Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 1-3 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. All NYS guidelines will be enforced. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to either St. James Thrift Shop, PO Box 372, Skaneateles, NY 13152 or Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.