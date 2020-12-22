Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda M. Tanchak
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Linda M. (Bronson) Tanchak

AUBURN - Linda M. (Bronson) Tanchak, 79, of Auburn passed away, Thursday evening December 17, 2020 in Syracuse. She was born in Herkimer, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie (Roberts) Bronson and had resided most of her life in the Auburn area.

Linda was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she was very active and on the board of directors for their thrift store in Skaneateles. Linda retired from Cayuga County, where she held various positions over the years. Linda enjoyed in later years, knitting, sewing and traveling. She loved to spend time with her family at their camp in the Adirondacks and trips to Old Forge. Linda cherished all the times and memories that she was able to have with her family and especially her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who had the opportunity to get to know this special woman.

She is survived by her loving children; sons: Robert (Nicole) Tanchak of Jamesville, William (Rebecca) Tanchak of Auburn; three beloved grandchildren: Michelle, Rachel and Luke Tanchak; a sister, Nancy (Dennis) Renahan; sisters-in-law: Kathy Bronson, Kathy (Bill) Taylor; best friend Kathy Barran; and several nieces, especially very close nieces: Elizabeth Festa and Denise Vasile; as well as several nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Michael Tanchak in 2018, two brothers William and James Bronson and a sister Charlotte Riordan.

Calling hours are Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 1-3 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. All NYS guidelines will be enforced. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to either St. James Thrift Shop, PO Box 372, Skaneateles, NY 13152 or Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Dec
23
Service
3:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Bill, and family. I am so sorry for your loss. I was blessed to know your mother/grandmother. She brightened the lives of many. I am so sorry for your loss. I will miss her.
Mary Blum
January 3, 2021
Bob and Bill I was so sorry to read about your Mom passing. We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Rich Wheeling
December 27, 2020
Bill, I was so saddened to learn of your mother´s passing. My deepest condolences to you, Becky and your family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Ellen Huber
December 25, 2020
Bill and Becky , so sorry for your loss.
David and Sue Burtless
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results