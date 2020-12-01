Menu
Linda Telvock

UNION SPRINGS - Linda Telvock, 68, of Chase Rd., Union Springs, died November 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clifford Clark and Josie Hefner.

She is survived by her three children: Scott, Jennifer and Derrick Telvock; a brother Todd Clark; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Paul and their son Jeff Telvock, her twin sister Vicki Jupin and two brothers, Skippy and Tommy Clark.

No Arrangements at this time. Contributions to the American Cancer Society. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomell.com to leave a condolence for the family.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 1, 2020.
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
Todd and Families, So sorry to hear about Linda. May you always have memories to help you in the difficult times.
Janette Rogers
December 1, 2020