Linda A. Ziegler
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Linda A. Ziegler

AUBURN - Linda A. Ziegler, 60, of Auburn, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Frankfort, Germany the daughter of the late Raymond and Shirley (Bunnell) Carpenter.

Linda worked for many years as a LPN for The Home and also provided private home health care, until her injuries forced her to retire. She loved her family and cherished all the times spent with them. She will be sadly missed.

Linda is survived by two children: Jessica Simmonds, Richard "Max" Simmonds; longtime companion Gordon Church; three grandchildren: Jadeion Mikal Brown, Leanna Raye Simmonds and "Bear" her canine grandchild; four sisters: Marilyn Day, Nancy Weber, Barbara (Dave) Langtry, Cindy (Dave) Carpenter; father of her children Richard W. Simmonds; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by a sister Sue (Ryan) Carpenter and brother David Carpenter.

Calling hours are this Friday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a service to immediately follow, all in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A reception from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. will follow in the Owasco Fire Department Hall.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Jan
14
Service
6:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your light is everlasting. Thank you love you lady.
Felicia Thompson
January 15, 2022
Thoughts and prayers for Jessica and Max and Family.May your mom rest in peace and never be forgotten.she was a good person and mother.
Brian Miner
Friend
January 14, 2022
I will miss you every day for the rest of my life. You have been such a support system to me and my most cherished sister since we met in grade school. Through your own discomfort, you spread joy, happiness and encouragement to everyone else no matter what you were going through. Thank you for getting me through those rough times, I feel like the world should stop and reflect on your goodness, but it just keeps on going. Carrying on without your uplifts is going to be a struggle. Fly high with the angels my dearest friend. I will miss your silly songs and videos. My condolences to all her family and friends.
Nancy Brewer Kustyn
January 13, 2022
May you rest in peace Linda,my heart is full of sadness..God Bless your family may they keep the memories very close to their hearts karen
Karen Esposito
Friend
January 11, 2022
