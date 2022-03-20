Menu
Lois Seamans
Lois Seamans

March 4, 1951 - March 14,2022

AUBURN - Lois Seamans of Auburn, age 71, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.

A life-long resident of Auburn, she was born March 4, 1951, the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Fronczek.

Lois was a graduate of Central High School, Auburn Nursing School, and SUNY Oswego. She spent her entire working career in the medical profession, first as a Registered Nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital, then as a Nursing Instructor at Cayuga Onondaga BOCES. Even after retirement, Lois continued to stay active as a substitute school nurse.

When not traveling throughout this country and the world, Lois was in her element baking and decorating cakes. She enjoyed walking on a daily basis and kayaking on beautiful, sunny days while at home. Her keen spirit of adventure led to celebrating her 60th Birthday on a hot-air balloon ride, followed 10 years later by parasailing on her 70th.

Lois was a lifelong communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church, where she also happily volunteered making pierogies.

Lois is survived by loving husband Roy of 48 years; sons: Richard (Kelly) and William (Jaime); daughter Mary McGohan (Timothy); and grandchildren: Logan Seamans, Lorelai and William McGohan; siblings: Joseph Fronczek (Molly), Grace White, Darrell Fronczek (Diane), Matthew Fronczek (Billie Ann), and Louis Fronczek (Cathy).

Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC located 42 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com, to send a condolence to the family.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 20, 2022.
Roy and family, we are so very sorry to hear this sad news of Lois's passing. We haven't been on the computer lately and hadn't seen any news until today. We have always enjoyed talking to Lois when we were together. She was such a sweet person always smiling and funny. She will be truly missed. Please our hearts and prayers go out to you and will continue to pray for you and your family. May the love of family and friends support you and bring you comfort at this difficult time. Sending prayers, hugs and love. With deepest sympathy - love Marty and Cheryl
Martin and Cheryl Johnsen
Friend
March 22, 2022
To the family of Lois, I´m so, so sorry to read this. I don´t get the paper, so the only way I find out about anything is through Facebook or I reading obituaries online, which is something I rarely do. The last time I saw Lois was at Springside for the annual nurses alumni luncheon. I first met Lois at AMH when I started working there. But she was a coworker & friend of my mother Dora Monroe. Lois had been there for me, when I became pregnant for my first child, gave me a book to read about birth. But she was also on the night our daughter was born. She was a supervisor along with my Mother. Lois was a very kind person & I´ll never forget her. I´m so sorry again! I´m so I´m just seeing this. Our prayers & Love are with you all!
Debbie Wilson
Work
March 21, 2022
Lois was always one of the most gentle and sweet nurses ever. I am sorry for your loss.
Barb Reohr
Work
March 21, 2022
I will always treasure the memory of Lois with me at Auburn Memorial in the wee hours of morning as I delivered my first daughter Danielle Her gentle sweet spirit, kindness and overall support was a gift from God to me... now a treasure in the arms of Jesus prayers for you Roy , your children and grandchildren as you mourn her loss, taken way too soon Love from Chris, Chuck, Danielle and Kelly
Christine Kulesa
Family
March 21, 2022
Roy, Grace and family, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We had put a lot of miles traveling with one another and will miss your sweetness and laughter! Thanks for the memories!!! Kevin & Sherri
Sherri Nicolosi & Kevin Rankin
March 20, 2022
The Cruz Family
March 20, 2022
Roy, Grace and Family , We are so sorry to hear the news of Lois passing. We have fond memories of traveling with you on Onondaga Coach. Lois was so sweet and we will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The Osters Onondaga Coach
Mike and Debbie Oster
March 20, 2022
Dear Roy, Ricky, Will, Mary Elizabeth, and all of my Fronczek cousin's, We are so sorry to hear about Lois. We are thinking of you all. Attached is a photo of the gathering of cousin's at Aunt Terry and Uncle Ed's house on July 27, 1985. Love to you all, The Davidson and Eklund families
Cynthia Davidson
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results