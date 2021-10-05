Lola G. Tavener

UNION SPRINGS - Lola G. Tavener, 98, of Union Springs, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. She was the daughter of the late Walter W. and Gladys L. (Austin) Davis. Lola worked for General Products in Union Springs as computer operator for 38 1/2 years.

She was a member and trustee of the Trinity United Church of Christ for many years and member of the Order of the Eastern Star Cayuga Chapter 339. She was also a past board member of the Springport Free Library.

She is survived by, daughter Grace T. Foote and her husband Stephen of Fort Worth, TX; two grandchildren: Michael Foote of Forth Worth, TX, David Foote of Longview, TX; two great-grandchildren: Diane and Dean Foote of Fort Worth, TX; brother Kenneth W. Davis and his wife Loretta of Auburn, NY; nephews: Thomas Davis and his wife Paula of Canandaigua, NY; Robert Davis and his wife Deborah of Victor, NY; Jack Walker and his wife Betty; niece Carol Payne of Chaparral, NM; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lola was predeceased by her husband Harold L. Tavener, brother Paul Davis and sister Doris Walker.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to the Springport Free Library, PO Box 501, Union Springs, NY 13160 in memory of Lola G. Tavener.