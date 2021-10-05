Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lola G. Tavener
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Lola G. Tavener

UNION SPRINGS - Lola G. Tavener, 98, of Union Springs, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living. She was the daughter of the late Walter W. and Gladys L. (Austin) Davis. Lola worked for General Products in Union Springs as computer operator for 38 1/2 years.

She was a member and trustee of the Trinity United Church of Christ for many years and member of the Order of the Eastern Star Cayuga Chapter 339. She was also a past board member of the Springport Free Library.

She is survived by, daughter Grace T. Foote and her husband Stephen of Fort Worth, TX; two grandchildren: Michael Foote of Forth Worth, TX, David Foote of Longview, TX; two great-grandchildren: Diane and Dean Foote of Fort Worth, TX; brother Kenneth W. Davis and his wife Loretta of Auburn, NY; nephews: Thomas Davis and his wife Paula of Canandaigua, NY; Robert Davis and his wife Deborah of Victor, NY; Jack Walker and his wife Betty; niece Carol Payne of Chaparral, NM; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lola was predeceased by her husband Harold L. Tavener, brother Paul Davis and sister Doris Walker.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to the Springport Free Library, PO Box 501, Union Springs, NY 13160 in memory of Lola G. Tavener.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brew Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Grace, I was saddened by the passing of your mom. Having worked with her for many years I was always inspired by her good nature, intelligence and friendship. Thankfully, she enjoyed a long life and left you with great memories of a wonderful woman.
Edward Wade
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results