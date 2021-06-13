Menu
Londyn Jade Humphrey
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Londyn J. Humphrey

June 6, 2013 – June 5, 2021

AUBURN - Londyn Jade Humphrey, 7, of Auburn NY passed away unexpectedly June 5, 2021 just one day before her 8th birthday.

Londyn is the precious daughter of Adrian and Jody Humphrey. The middle sister of Raegan and Arden. Londyn is the maternal granddaughter of Scott and Ann Hess; paternal granddaughter of Lorraine Hadden, Leon (Cindy) Humphrey; great granddaughter of Barbara Hess, Ray and Annette Furnal; niece of O'Neil and Jaime Petty, Marcus Humphrey. A close cousin Jaydn Petty.

A blessing to this world Londyn loved her life, family and her friends.

Londyn currently a 2nd Grader at Owasco Elementary. Londyn had a beautiful mind and was determined to master any craft, assignment, or any sport. Londyn aspired of becoming a teacher and it showed. She would line her many dolls up daily with her sister and educate them. Londyn was proud to be the middle sister. She looked up to her big sister while taking on a role of a big sister. A comforting position for a reserved child while she found her way in this world.

Londyn touched all and was the light of our lives. She made us laugh and challenged us with her riddles daily. Londyn enjoyed playing soccer, gymnastics, dance, swimming, fishing, golf, playing cards, board games and puzzles.

Londyn enjoyed her family vacations to Florida, camping, and hiking.

One major achievement of Londyn's was to ride her bike without supervision around the circle in her neighborhood.

Londyn you will be deeply missed until we meet again.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Monday, June 14, 2021 between 3–6 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

To allow as many friends as possible the family has requested no physical contact and to enter as a group.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
39 Entries
Words seem so inadequate at this time. Sincerest condolences to you and your family for the loss of your beloved daughter. May you find comfort in family and friends during this very difficult time. Heaven has another beautiful angel!!
Mary
August 17, 2021
Recently heard about the loss of your beautiful young daughter.....we have moved away to Massachusetts or we both would have been there to show our respects to you Adrian and your family.....there is no loss in life any greater than losing a child....please accept our sincere sympathy....hugs and love to everyone
Jeffery and Karen Ianiri
Friend
July 2, 2021
I did not know London but want to express My condolences and prayers on the passing of your precious daughter. She is with Jesus.
Laurie Wise
Other
June 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Viggiano
Friend
June 17, 2021
Adrian and Jody we are so sorry for your loss of your beautiful daughter, our prayers go out to you both to help you through this difficult time
Tom and Susan Spaide
June 16, 2021
No words will ease your pain but please know that you and your family are all in our thoughts and prayers. We are so so sorry for the loss of Londyn.
Fred and Laurie Evans
June 16, 2021
Brian Kelsey
June 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Dale, Mark and Mark Antonik
Other
June 16, 2021
Our sincere and deepest sympathy for your loss.
Ted Rejman
Other
June 15, 2021
I would like to offer my deepest condolences for your loss of this beautiful child. May God bless your family with peace at this difficult time.
noreen schiminske
Friend
June 15, 2021
My husband and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of your family. Prayers to you all.
Terri A Potter
Other
June 15, 2021
We are sending your family our love and condolences. We are at a loss for words. You are in our thoughts every day. Bruce & Linda Adams
Bruce and Linda Adams
Friend
June 15, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Theresa Penird
Other
June 14, 2021
Adrian Jody & Family My deepest condolences so very sorry for your loss of your precious daughter. keeping you all in my prayers during this difficult time..
Kim sheffield
June 14, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time of sorrow. God bless you all with peace and comfort. We formerly worked with Leon at ACF.
Reggie and Donna Cotter
Other
June 14, 2021
Dear Adrian and Jody, Words cannot express our sorrow and shock of the loss of your precious daughter. Our sympathy , love and prayers are with your family at this difficult time.
Dan and Sharon Johnson
June 14, 2021
Adrian, Jody & Family I have no words to describe how deeply sorry I am for your loss of this precious one. Please accept my deepest sympathy and prayers for you and your family.
Sue Gatto
June 14, 2021
I did not know this beautiful young lady Londyn, but knew her dad at East Middle School as a former teacher! If she was anything like her dad Adrian I´m sure she was one wonderful kindhearted young lady! My condolences to the whole family! I will keep you all in my prayers!
Ellen Dello Stritto
June 14, 2021
Jody and Adrian our hearts and prayers are with you what a beautiful girl Londyn is we are so sorry for your loss
Stacy and Chris Amoia
Friend
June 14, 2021
Jody, Adrien and family, I am sending many prayers to each of you. I am very sorry for this devastating loss. What a beautiful angel she always has been. May God Bless each and every one of you as you continue on this most very difficult journey. Michele Gentile and Kevin Jones
Michele Gentile and Family
Other
June 14, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Humphrey family with my deepest sympathy. May your memories of beautiful Londyn bring you comfort. Sincerely Sue
Sue Gray
Family
June 14, 2021
Ann and family, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jack LeFever--Sally Gower--Dave Gower
Friend
June 14, 2021
Jody, Adrian and family....There are no words to ease tha pain of losing your precious daughter. May your beautiful memories of her live forever in your hearts. Sending many prayers to help you face the days ahead.
Greg and Marie Behuniak
Other
June 14, 2021
I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the Humphrey family for the loss of your beautiful Londyn. There are no words to say but I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers!
Lisa Gregory DeBois
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time
Kathy sliwka
June 13, 2021
Jody, Adrian and family, we are thinking of you and praying for you and your entire family.
Jessica and John Friedel
June 13, 2021
The weight of your loss is incomprehensible...sending love and light.
Bevan Angier
Other
June 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss our prayers for you and your family.
Marge & John Cereo
June 13, 2021
Adrian Jody and Family, No words can tell you how sorry we are. Are thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Pam and Peter Bochenek
June 13, 2021
Fly high beautiful angel. We are all so deeply sorry and may you always find peace with eachother through this difficult time
Maria Ashby and family
June 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for your family.
Lee Cunningham
June 13, 2021
I'm so sorry for your lose! My condolences, and prayers go out to you and your whole family.
Fred Lang
June 13, 2021
Our condolences to your family. Take the strength of your family and friends to help you with this great burden. Our prayers are with you.
Lou. And Linda alfieri
Friend
June 13, 2021
Jody and Adrian .. I am so sorry for your loss . Thoughts and prayers for you and your family during this difficult time .
Crystal Spurgeon
Other
June 13, 2021
No words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. Please accept my deepest sympathy and prayers for you and your family.
Susan Samartan
June 13, 2021
Dear Humphrey family: I was very sorry to read of the loss of your little one. How tragic.
Lois Terino Gray
June 13, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family.
Annette Murphy
Friend
June 13, 2021
A beautiful young lady. Vibrant! Full of life! Tom boy! Nothing scared her when I saw her the few times that I did. A beautiful smile! Loved the crafts I sent when they were out of school during Pandemic. I will miss this SWEET child painting in my garage. God, Why?.......JUST WHY???? REST IN PEACE! BABY!
Terry Furnal
June 13, 2021
Words cannot express how very sorry we are. Our sincere condolences to the family and her loved ones.
Peter and Vickie Harris
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 39 of 39 results