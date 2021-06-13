Londyn J. Humphrey

June 6, 2013 – June 5, 2021

AUBURN - Londyn Jade Humphrey, 7, of Auburn NY passed away unexpectedly June 5, 2021 just one day before her 8th birthday.

Londyn is the precious daughter of Adrian and Jody Humphrey. The middle sister of Raegan and Arden. Londyn is the maternal granddaughter of Scott and Ann Hess; paternal granddaughter of Lorraine Hadden, Leon (Cindy) Humphrey; great granddaughter of Barbara Hess, Ray and Annette Furnal; niece of O'Neil and Jaime Petty, Marcus Humphrey. A close cousin Jaydn Petty.

A blessing to this world Londyn loved her life, family and her friends.

Londyn currently a 2nd Grader at Owasco Elementary. Londyn had a beautiful mind and was determined to master any craft, assignment, or any sport. Londyn aspired of becoming a teacher and it showed. She would line her many dolls up daily with her sister and educate them. Londyn was proud to be the middle sister. She looked up to her big sister while taking on a role of a big sister. A comforting position for a reserved child while she found her way in this world.

Londyn touched all and was the light of our lives. She made us laugh and challenged us with her riddles daily. Londyn enjoyed playing soccer, gymnastics, dance, swimming, fishing, golf, playing cards, board games and puzzles.

Londyn enjoyed her family vacations to Florida, camping, and hiking.

One major achievement of Londyn's was to ride her bike without supervision around the circle in her neighborhood.

Londyn you will be deeply missed until we meet again.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Monday, June 14, 2021 between 3–6 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

To allow as many friends as possible the family has requested no physical contact and to enter as a group.