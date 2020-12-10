Lori DelFavero

Aug. 21, 1954 - Dec. 6, 2020

CONQUEST - Lori DelFavero 66, of Conquest, NY passed away on Sunday December 6, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital Rochester after a long illness. Lori was born on August 21, 1954 to Louis and Helen DelFavero of Auburn.

She married Martin Greathouse on Sept. 4, 1982. Lori loved her Conquest home that her and Martin bought together in 1981. She also looked forward to getting up and going to work every morning.

She started her work career in 1972 working in the meat dept. at A & P grocery in Auburn. In 1974 Lori started working at Red Star Express of Auburn, where she worked for 29 years. This is where Lori met many of her lifelong friends. After their closing she went to work at O.C.C. for another 10 years, where her job was eliminated in 2013. Lori came full circle and ended up at New England Motor Freight with many of her former Red Star girls, where she worked until her illness in 2016.

Lori loved travel having been to most countries in Europe. Most of all Lori loved her family. Her three sisters were so, so special to her and she loved them dearly. She loved her nieces and nephews by which she was known as "Auntie".

Lori is survived by her loving and devoted husband Martin Greathouse; sisters: Donna (John) Leskoske of OH, Christine (James) Feeney of Owaso, Shelly DelFavero of Auburn; brothers: David, Richard and Gerald all of Auburn; along with several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service with accordance with her request. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions to Upstate NY Chapter, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1650 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.