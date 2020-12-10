Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lori DelFavero
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

Lori DelFavero

Aug. 21, 1954 - Dec. 6, 2020

CONQUEST - Lori DelFavero 66, of Conquest, NY passed away on Sunday December 6, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital Rochester after a long illness. Lori was born on August 21, 1954 to Louis and Helen DelFavero of Auburn.

She married Martin Greathouse on Sept. 4, 1982. Lori loved her Conquest home that her and Martin bought together in 1981. She also looked forward to getting up and going to work every morning.

She started her work career in 1972 working in the meat dept. at A & P grocery in Auburn. In 1974 Lori started working at Red Star Express of Auburn, where she worked for 29 years. This is where Lori met many of her lifelong friends. After their closing she went to work at O.C.C. for another 10 years, where her job was eliminated in 2013. Lori came full circle and ended up at New England Motor Freight with many of her former Red Star girls, where she worked until her illness in 2016.

Lori loved travel having been to most countries in Europe. Most of all Lori loved her family. Her three sisters were so, so special to her and she loved them dearly. She loved her nieces and nephews by which she was known as "Auntie".

Lori is survived by her loving and devoted husband Martin Greathouse; sisters: Donna (John) Leskoske of OH, Christine (James) Feeney of Owaso, Shelly DelFavero of Auburn; brothers: David, Richard and Gerald all of Auburn; along with several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service with accordance with her request. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions to Upstate NY Chapter, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1650 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Audioun Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
22 Entries
I am deeply saddened to hear of Lori´s passing. I have many wonderful memories of our friendship. My prayers are with you.
Francine Lombardo
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry to learn about the passing of your dear sister. This will surely leave a large hole in all of your hearts. May you cling onto the fond memories you have of your loved one.
Sylvia Delfavero
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Lori. Praying for God's peace and comfort.
Ron Hill
Friend
December 14, 2020
Dearest Chrissy and Shelly and family , I am so sorry for your loss.
John Lupien
December 14, 2020
I remember Lori as a kind and soft spoken gentle hearted person. She smiled with her eyes, had a dry quick wit, and was so very easy to talk to. We went to West High together and I lost track over the years. Several years ago we ran into one another on more than one occasion shopping at Real Deals. We had such nice conversations while talking about our past and present. She never let on she was ill. I will always remember her and am grateful to have known her. My very deepest sympathy to all for your tragic loss.
Diane (Cacciotti) McKeon
December 12, 2020
Marty, Shelly, Chrissy and family. Lori could always make you laugh. She always had a story to tell. Most recently the story about her bathroom renovation by the men from PA who was at her house until 2 am and how she made Marty stay awake to keep an eye on them. She was the best. We all loved Lori.She will be missed. RIP Lori
Sue Stephenson
December 11, 2020
For the families of the Delfavero.Sorry for your loss. I went to school with Lori and I hung around with her.Shewas a very nice friend
MaryAnne Leonard
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to her family, friends and for those who loved and knew Lori. We first met her when we opened our Antique Store in Elbridge. We had some great laughs and ran into each other often! She was such a fun-loving, energetic person, you just couldn't help but lover her! I know she will be missed by many. Rest in Peace, Lori
Cindy Ramos Butler
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry Marty and family for your loss. Lori was a joy to know. I worked with her at Red Star and Nemf. I always enjoyed listening to her travel adventures. She will be missed!!
Kathy Masotto
December 11, 2020
Lori has been in our prayers thru her illness! ! We will miss her bubbly personality! To Marty and her family!
Mr and Mrs Joseph Quill
December 11, 2020
Donna and Family,
We're so sorry for your loss of Lori. We know how close you were. Our heartfelt sympathy goes to Marty and everyone in the family. God will take care of her now.
Mary and Marty Sherman
Mary Sherman
Family
December 10, 2020
Dear Donna & John,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Jim and Patricia Kelley
December 10, 2020
Working with Lori at Red Star, she never failed to put a smile on your face. She was truly a blessing.
Maryellen Barnes
December 10, 2020
I’ll miss her terribly, as Marty, Donna, Shelly and Chrissy will.
Rhonda Parvese
Friend
December 10, 2020
Marty, I am so very sorry for your loss. Lori, my dear friend, may you Rest In Peace
Joanne Haff
December 10, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Marty & all of the family. What an endearing person - so filled with life, caring, senses of adventure and style, quick-witted, good humor, beauty, joy, bravery & love. I will remember you always, dearest Lori. The fun times we shared in the past, I consider to be treasured blessings. RIP, sweet friend! Judy Ruta
Judith Ruta
December 10, 2020
I will never forget dinner with Lori, Joan and Janine. She was a pleasure to be around, such a positive person and truly funny. I know she will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences .... RIP Lori....
Judy Schiminske
December 10, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Marty and the Delfavero family. What a great girl. My first Bruce Springsteen concert was with Lori, Chris and Shelley. Getting stranded overnight in Clifton Springs rest area due to a blizzard. Great memory I will never forget. Rest in peace Lori, you will be missed.
Dale Quill Antonik
December 10, 2020
Rest in peace Lori❤ You will definitely be missed!
Cathy Pelc
Friend
December 10, 2020
So sorry Marty
Charles Knapp
December 10, 2020
Amazing person......
JoJo
Friend
December 9, 2020
Loved traveling with Lori to Europe. Here we are in Venice. She was a great friend
Joan Cofrancesco
Friend
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results