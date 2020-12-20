Louis A. Beaulieu

SKANEATELES - Louis A. Beaulieu, 75, of Skaneateles passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, December 16,2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albion, the son of the late Armand and Marion (White) Beaulieu and had resided most of his life in the Skaneateles area.

Louis had been employed for numerous years by International Wire, formerly Auburn Wire in Jordan . Upon retirement, Louis would work for several more years at Nojaim Brothers Grocery Store in Marcellus.

Louis was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing. Louis was a New York Jets football fan and stayed true to his team whether they had bad or really bad years. He also loved going on road trips and most of all, cherished the times spent with his family. His charming smile and witty personality will never be duplicated and will forever be in the hearts of those he touched.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Elaine (Darrow) Beaulieu of Skaneateles; five children: Mona (Mike) Simmonds, Bonnie (Scott) Mulligan, Louis (Doris) Beaulieu Jr., William "Billy" Beaulieu all of KY, Sandy Haviland (Matt Coon) of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three siblings: Robert (Maryann) Beaulieu of Moravia, Elaine Brownell of Vestal, Shirley Gray of Jordan; as well as several nieces,nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by a brother William "Bill" Beaulieu.

Calling hours are this Tuesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. All NYS Covid guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to either Hospice of CNY or the American Diabetes Association