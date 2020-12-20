Menu
Louis A. Beaulieu
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Louis A. Beaulieu

SKANEATELES - Louis A. Beaulieu, 75, of Skaneateles passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, December 16,2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albion, the son of the late Armand and Marion (White) Beaulieu and had resided most of his life in the Skaneateles area.

Louis had been employed for numerous years by International Wire, formerly Auburn Wire in Jordan . Upon retirement, Louis would work for several more years at Nojaim Brothers Grocery Store in Marcellus.

Louis was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing. Louis was a New York Jets football fan and stayed true to his team whether they had bad or really bad years. He also loved going on road trips and most of all, cherished the times spent with his family. His charming smile and witty personality will never be duplicated and will forever be in the hearts of those he touched.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Elaine (Darrow) Beaulieu of Skaneateles; five children: Mona (Mike) Simmonds, Bonnie (Scott) Mulligan, Louis (Doris) Beaulieu Jr., William "Billy" Beaulieu all of KY, Sandy Haviland (Matt Coon) of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three siblings: Robert (Maryann) Beaulieu of Moravia, Elaine Brownell of Vestal, Shirley Gray of Jordan; as well as several nieces,nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by a brother William "Bill" Beaulieu.

Calling hours are this Tuesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. All NYS Covid guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to either Hospice of CNY or the American Diabetes Association


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Dec
22
Service
4:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Hi Elaine, this is KAREN, I worked with you way back in the 70s at Larabee wire. We went to ceramics together in Weedsport. I want to send you my sincere condolences on the loss of your husband Lou. My thoughts and prayers go out to your family at this very difficult time. Feel free to contact me on my email address. I would love to see you. [email protected]
Karen OHora
December 27, 2020
May you RIP Louie. It has been years since I saw you last. It was at a mutual friends wedding and you had just signed the guest book and I was behind you not knowing that was you. I went up to you afterwards to tell you who I was and we had a nice chat for which I am grateful for. My biggest memory of you was you and my brother Jimmy so looked alike. Jimmy passed in 1973. My Sincerest sympathy to your family
Betty Beaulieu Brechue
December 21, 2020
