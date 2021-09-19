Menu
Louis P. Contiguglia
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Louis P. Contiguglia

Feb. 27, 1931 - Jan. 8, 2021

AUBURN - Louis P. Contiguglia of Auburn, NY, died January 8, 2021 at 89 years of age. Louis was born on February 27, 1931 to Anthony J. Contiguglia and Ida (Berrena) Contiguglia. Private funeral services were held on January 18, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, Father Louis Vasile officiated. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.

Louis' career as an attorney spanned more than sixty years, and included practicing with his father, Anthony Contiguglia, brother, Hon. Robert Contiguglia and son, David Contiguglia. His character and kindness distinguished him with his clients, peers and the judiciary.

Louis is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; sons: Carl and David; and granddaughters: Emma and Courtney.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service celebrating Louis' life on September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and John Episcopal Church 169 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021. Fr. John Rohde officiating. Face masks are required for all attending.

The family is very thankful to Father Louis Vasile, St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, Pettigrass Funeral Home and St. Joseph's Cemetery for their assistance during the peak of the pandemic by providing guidance, dignity and comfort.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Memorial service celebrating Louis' life on September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
169 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss
Gloria Cuddy
Friend
September 25, 2021
Our Family to Yours, Louis was a long time friend, We will keep You in our prayers, Memories live forever..........................
Patricia Singer
September 23, 2021
We were both sadden to hear of the lost of our fellow Elk and friend. May God be with you all at this most difficult time and also with him. Enjoy and cherish your memories. Lou will be truly missed by us both. Love and Prayers to all. To Our Absent Member. Fritz and Phyllis Allen Auburn Elks Lodge #474
Phyllis Allen
September 20, 2021
There were many real estate transactions that Louis did for my clients. Every closing was a pleasure because of the professionalism and courtesy and the ways that he handled the closings as well that he treated everyone in the room with respect and a caring way that only he could do.
Mickey Gower
September 19, 2021
