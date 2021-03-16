Louis Ralph Quill

June 1, 1922 - Mar. 13, 2021

AURELIUS - Louis Ralph Quill of Aurelius was reunited in heaven with his lifelong sweetheart, partner, and friend Helen Skurat Quill on Saturday March 13, 2021. They had been married almost 70 years and when God called her home, he missed her dearly.

Lou enjoyed three things in life, and he cherished those more than life itself. First his family, second his occupation as a farmer and third politics and serving the public.

Louis was born on June 1, 1922 and was the son of James D. and Lillian (Whiffan) Quill. He was raised on South Street and worked for many years at Quill Dairy on Quill Hill. He was born 10th of 15 children. With a family that size life was never dull and there was always fun and stories to share.

His siblings included: Genevieve Matison (Issac), Jeremiah (Helen), James (Edith), Francis (Pauline), Donald (Emma), Marjorie Hole (Frederick), Elizabeth Porter (John), Norman (Marjorie), Ralph (Anna), Theodore (Nan), Kathleen Warter (John), Stephen (Patricia), Richard (Margaret), Patricia Brindack (Nicholas).

Louis and Helen purchased a farm on Cayuga Road, in the town of Aurelius, in 1949 and it is there that they devoted their heart and soul to making the farm a success and in raising their family of eight.

Lou always said that God was good to him and gave him a wonderful wife and eight great children. Lou and Helen's life were their children and they worked endlessly and sacrificed much so that their children would have everything in life that they did not. Their children were always first in their lives and family was the most important thing in his life. For this his eight children would be forever thankful and in their debt. They were both loved by their children and were the best father and mother in the world.

Their children included Jeremiah (Cindy), Louis Ronald (Charlene), Olena Czajkowski (Walter), Bartholomew, Timothy (Carol), Marlene (Peter Davis), Daniel (Kathy), Elizabeth Pearl Quill (Christopher).

Lou's second love was farming. He was a farmer and was very proud of his occupation, tending God's greatest gift to man, this earth that we live upon. He started his career working on the family farm Quill Dairy on South Street. Later with the help of his in-laws Bartholomew and Peraska Skurat they were able to purchase the Casler Farm on Cayuga Road in the town of Aurelius, where they spent their entire lives. The farm on Cayuga Road was a dairy operation and Lou tended to his herd until 1978 when he became strictly a crop farmer raising corn, oats, wheat, and hay. He worked the farm right up to his 90th birthday. For the last nine years the land was rented to O'Hara Farms, but Lou did not give up his love of farming. Whenever a field was being planted or harvested Lou could be seen riding a tractor or combine with its operator. Right up to his passing Lou still owned all his farm equipment and could be seen out on the tractor cutting weeds or planting crops.

After the passing of his wife Helen, Lou began to slow down at the age of 91 and he could be seen driving his golf cart or Kubota ATV from the house to the barn and garage, and there he would spend his time tinkering with his farm equipment.

Lou's third love was Politics. His father James was an Auburn City Councilman for many years and a respected politician in the city. From an early age Lou was educated in the game of politics and was very successful in his service to his town and county. He began as a Democratic Committee person for the Town of Aurelius. He was elected Aurelius Town Justice and held court in the family living room. He then was elected Aurelius Town Supervisor, and later served as a Cayuga County Legislator from District 5. He was committed to serving his community and doing what he could for his constituents.

Louis was a lifelong Communicant of St. Mary's Church in Auburn. He attended St Mary's School on Clark Street and graduated from Central High School in Auburn. He was a lifetime member of the Aurelius Fire Department serving as its President and Chairman of the Aurelius Fire District Commissioners for many years. He was instrumental in the building of the East Fire Station on Half Acre Road.

Anyone who knew Louis knew that he was a storyteller, had a witty sense of humor and loved to spin a good yarn. He loved a good party and enjoyed family gatherings. Being Irish it came naturally. He would often be seen telling his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren the many stories about growing up on Quill Hill, antidotes of growing up in a family of 15 children, pranks and tricks the Quill kids used to play on their neighbors and friends and life growing up in Auburn, NY. He loved to tell a good story or tale and passed this trait on to his children who can also come up with some good tales of their own.

In addition to his wife and parents Lou was predeceased by a son Louis Ronald who was a decorated VietNam Veteran, son-in-law Christopher Staples, granddaughter Amanda Stoddard, and eight of his brothers and four sisters.

In addition to his children and their spouses; he is survived by his brother Richard (Margaret); and sister Kathleen Warter; also survived by his grandchildren: Jennifer (Glen), Dennis (Jenn), Shannon (Frankie), Louis (Shelly), Carrie, Peter (Julie), Emily (Tom), Benjamin and Amber (Zach) Czajkowski, Danielle (Heather), Brian (Karen), Joseph, Timothy (Pamela), Elizabeth (Seth), Christopher(Jenn), Stephanie (Christopher), Christy (Mike) Bass and William (Jenny) Stoddard; 29 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren all of which he loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with.

Lou will be greatly missed by his family, but he is now reunited and celebrating with his family in God's Kingdom.

Lou would like to thank his children for the excellent care they gave him since the passing of his wife Helen. We will forever cherish his love, devotion and all his stories that will be passed onto future generations.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Mary's Church, Auburn on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. mass can be viewed live at https://tinyurl.com/StMaryAuburn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Friends may call on the family prior to mass, from 9:30 a.m. -10:15 a.m. in church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lou's memory may be made to Aurelius Vol. Fire Dept., Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural Museum or St. Mary's Church. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.