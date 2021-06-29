Louis J. Ryan, Jr.

AUBURN - Louis J. Ryan, Jr., 88, of Fosterville Rd., passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Crouse Irving Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Louis was a lifetime resident of the Auburn area. He was the son of the late Louis J. Ryan, Sr. and Helen (McGrath) Ryan. Louis retired from Bricklayers Union Local #2 with more than fifty years of service. He acted as superintendent for numerous construction companies throughout his career.

An avid outdoorsman, Louis enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking care of his farm. He mostly enjoyed the love of his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Patricia M. (Strapach); four daughters: Debra Young (Ron) of Memphis, Patricia L. of Auburn, Mary Pratt (Ron) of Auburn and Betty Ashbarry (Tom) of Memphis; four sons: Louis III (Lynn) of Canastota, Robert (Cindy) of Genoa, John (Kathy) of Conquest and Thomas (Michele) of Auburn; four brothers: Mike of Elbridge, Pat of Scottsdale, AZ, John of Auburn and Bernard of Port Byron. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by an infant son; five brothers: David, Paul, Joe, Bill and Kevin Ryan; three sisters: Betty Toia, Sheila Starring and Joan Cheche.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Louis Ryan would be appreciated. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com