Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Chave
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Skaneateles High School
FUNERAL HOME
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St.
Skaneateles, NY

Louise (Bishop) Chave

Apr. 26, 1924 - Dec. 17, 2020

SENNETT - Louise (Bishop) Chave, 96 of Sennett, died on December 17th. She was born April 26, 1924 at the family farm on Rt. 20 to Ralph S. and Mary Brock Bishop.

Louise received her elementary education nearby at what was known as Marcellus District #8, then graduated from Skaneateles High School and Central City Business Institute.

She worked as a secretary at Crouse Hinds and a secretary at the Skaneateles and Marcellus United Methodist Churches. At the end of WW II, she married Chellis Chave, Jr. and raised seven children.

She was a member of the Boyle Center Writers Group and was the author of several published novels. She and her late husband enjoyed a rural life and bred Toy Fox Terriers as well as miniature horses. They were honorary members of the Central New York Pony and Mule Driving Association and the Cayuga Cut-ups dance group. They were former members of the Skaneateles Methodist Church.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband in 2008, sons John in 1986, Chris in 1956, and brothers Brock, David and Bruce.

She is survived by daughter Mary Lou Keenan of Edgewater, FL; sons: Daniel of Williston, VT, Richard of Jamesville, George of Arlington, TX and Gregory of Cortland. Also, a sister, Harriet Cross of Webster; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

No services. Louise will be buried in Lake View Cemetery, Skaneateles. Contributions in her name can be made to the Skaneateles or Marcellus United Methodist Churches Building Funds.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert D. Gray Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.