Louise Ryan

Aug 19, 1931 - Aug 22, 2020

POPLAR RIDGE - Louise Ryan, 89, of Poplar Ridge, passed away Saturday, August 22, 5020 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn.

Mrs. Ryan was born August 19, 1931 in Auburn, a daughter of the late Floyd and Grace (Conover) Sanders. She graduated from Union Springs High School in 1949 and was a homemaker and seamstress. Louise was a member of the King Ferry Bowling League, 4-H, and the Scipio Ladies Coffee Club. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, watercolor painting and arts & crafts.

She is survived by her children: Donald E. Ryan (Nancy) of Diamond, OH, Michael J. Ryan (Mary) of Edmond, OK, William E. Ryan (Brenda) of Lansing, Patricia A. Berry (James) of Genoa, and John F. Ryan (Carrie) of Homer; her sister, Ruth E. (Sanders) Baker of Gilbertsville, NY; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Ryan in 2007, by her brothers: Edgar, Ralph, Robert, and Allen Sanders, and her sister, Jane (Sanders) Lynn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, August 27 in Our Lady of the Lake Church, King Ferry. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery. Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa on Wednesday, August 26 from 4:00-7:00 PM. NYS guidelines for social distancing and face coverings will be observed at both the church and funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance or to the Poplar Ridge Fire Department.