Lucy Mae Heffernan

OWASCO - Lucy Mae Heffernan, 79 of Auburn, departed this life on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.

A US Post Office retiree and a true animal lover of her dogs and cats, Lucy's passion for her horses was like no other and when she was not in the barn yard, she was in her flower bed. During the cold months, she would be knitting countless scarves, hats and gloves for her children and grandchildren. Also, an avid bowler, she was once a contestant on Bowling for Dollars.

She is survived by her husband Bill; children: Bonita (Joe) Sherboneau, Scott Heffernan, Valerie (Tony) Cypert, James Heffernan, Jeanie Wittford, Duane Heffernan, Mark Heffernan, and Susan Heffernan. Sisters: Helen (Ted) Peck, Gale Andrews, Anna (Carl) Smith; brother Basil Leubner and sister-in-law Pam Heffernan; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Betty and Donald Leubner, brother Vernon Leubner and brother-in-law Phil Heffernan.

Calling hours will be Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. with the Reverend James Moore, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, officiating at ( time) or will be announced. Interment will be in Owasco Rural Cemetery. Memorials may be remembered to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY.

"Our family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Finger Lakes Center for Living who cared for our Mom."