Lyle R. Aldrich
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Moravia, NY

Lyle R. Aldrich

May 2, 1942 - Mar. 14, 2021

MORAVIA, NYNDIAN SHORES, FL - Lyle R. Aldrich, 78, of Moravia, NY and Indian Shores, FL passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home and surrounded by his family following a long illness. Lyle was born May 2, 1942 in Auburn, NY to the late Robert and Louise Thorpe Aldrich.

He was a native of Moravia where he operated a farm in Venice. Lyle spent his later years running Florentine Apartments on the Gulf on Indian Rocks Beach in Florida.

Lyle was a graduate of Genoa High School where he enjoyed playing baseball and was a good pitcher. He enlisted in the Army after graduating, serving in France, the Netherlands, and Germany. Upon return to home, Lyle continued farming with his father and ran an independent trucking company. He later bought the farm from his father and ran a hay business with his family and employing neighborhood kids, baling hay all summer and trucking hay south during the winter.

Along with farming and trucking, Lyle owned Lakeview Mobile Manor in Scipio, blasted ponds, logged, had an excavation business, developed a gravel and topsoil company called Scipio Gravel, and got into the Christmas tree business. After retiring from endeavors in NY, he resided in Florida to continue his late parents' business of vacation apartments on Indian Rocks Beach. True to his nature, he was a one-man show; fixing and maintenance, cleaning, bookwork, advertising, catering to the needs of vacationers, most of all making good friends that came back year after year.

Lyle was a conservationist before it was cool to be one. He believed in working the land and forest with long term health of the soil, water and forest in mind so future generations had the opportunities to do the same. He belonged to the NYS Forest Owners Association and helped organize the various presentations and promotion activities held locally.

Lyle's hobbies were hunting, fishing, trap-shooting, home and land improvements, hanging out with his kids and grandkids, socializing at the local bars and later driving around his farm all day.

Lyle is survived by his children: Lisa Aldrich, Melissa Aldrich-O'Hara (Donald), Colleen Aldrich and Wade Aldrich; grandchildren: Alexa, Connor and Shane O'Hara, Natalie and Grace Janas, and Henry Aldrich; brother, Dr. Lee G. Aldrich (Lamar); friend and ex-wife, Sharon Baylor Darling (Bob); and good friend Mary Ruth Shields.

He was a wonderful father and friend, and will be missed.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Wades Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. Facemasks are mandatory. Graveside burial services will be held in Indian Mound Cemetery in April with Military Honors.

Lyle's family would like to thank Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, Long Hill Fire Department, Debbie Chamberlain, and the VA nurses and doctors for the great help and assistance they provided. Memorial contributions in Lyle's name may be sent to Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.



Published by The Citizen on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street, Moravia, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wade Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lee, I'm very sorry to hear of your brother's passing. Please accept my condolences.
Shannon (Defendorf) Vanderstouw
March 22, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 20, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Lyle´s passing. His family is in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time. I graduated with him from Genoa high school.
Ellen Marshall
March 20, 2021
Sam Russell and Morgan Banino
March 19, 2021
Always like to talk with Lyle. I loaded his hay truck with him many times when I was 14 & 15 years old. I worked for Virginia Darrow he would send me with Lyle to help load his truck on Saturday mornings. In the later years Lyle would always ask me to keep an eye on his property across the road from my house on Skinner Hill Road during deer season. He was a great guy and will be missed. My prayers are with his family in this time of sorrow.
Joseph Gentilcore
March 19, 2021
I grew up next door to Lyle and spent many hours in his home babysitting his younger brother, Lee. He was one of the neighborhood boys whom I fondly remember. My sincere sympathy to his family.
Peggy McGowan Patton
March 18, 2021
I knew Lyle from the time my husband, Verne, and I purchased Lakeview Mobile Manor from him. Vern liked and respected Lyle as did I. My deepest condolences to his family.
Lois Bobbett
March 18, 2021
Lyle will be missed. He was a friend to my dad my son and me. I loved seeing him every year. I will cherish his gizzard recipe forever. Sorry for you loss. Our prayers are with you all.
Mahuffers Indian Shores Florida
March 18, 2021
My sympathies go out to the family, I'm sorry for your loss. I grew up two doors down from Lyle and we palled around a good bit during our early teen years. We managed to get into trouble a few times, but nothing serious. We lost touch when Lyle went to school in Genoa. We did meet up a few times over the years; the last time a few years ago at the apartments here in Florida. We had a lunch and rehashed our wonderful years growing up in Moravia. Enjoy the good memories you have of Lyle.
Don Dellow
March 17, 2021
He was a great friend I will miss him my thoughts are with you god bless
Jake Sharpsteen
March 17, 2021
Lyle and his family have been good friends for years he will be missed by meany. Are hearts go out to all the family at this time of sorrow
Ronald Crysler
March 17, 2021
