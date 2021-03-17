Lyle R. Aldrich

May 2, 1942 - Mar. 14, 2021

MORAVIA, NYNDIAN SHORES, FL - Lyle R. Aldrich, 78, of Moravia, NY and Indian Shores, FL passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home and surrounded by his family following a long illness. Lyle was born May 2, 1942 in Auburn, NY to the late Robert and Louise Thorpe Aldrich.

He was a native of Moravia where he operated a farm in Venice. Lyle spent his later years running Florentine Apartments on the Gulf on Indian Rocks Beach in Florida.

Lyle was a graduate of Genoa High School where he enjoyed playing baseball and was a good pitcher. He enlisted in the Army after graduating, serving in France, the Netherlands, and Germany. Upon return to home, Lyle continued farming with his father and ran an independent trucking company. He later bought the farm from his father and ran a hay business with his family and employing neighborhood kids, baling hay all summer and trucking hay south during the winter.

Along with farming and trucking, Lyle owned Lakeview Mobile Manor in Scipio, blasted ponds, logged, had an excavation business, developed a gravel and topsoil company called Scipio Gravel, and got into the Christmas tree business. After retiring from endeavors in NY, he resided in Florida to continue his late parents' business of vacation apartments on Indian Rocks Beach. True to his nature, he was a one-man show; fixing and maintenance, cleaning, bookwork, advertising, catering to the needs of vacationers, most of all making good friends that came back year after year.

Lyle was a conservationist before it was cool to be one. He believed in working the land and forest with long term health of the soil, water and forest in mind so future generations had the opportunities to do the same. He belonged to the NYS Forest Owners Association and helped organize the various presentations and promotion activities held locally.

Lyle's hobbies were hunting, fishing, trap-shooting, home and land improvements, hanging out with his kids and grandkids, socializing at the local bars and later driving around his farm all day.

Lyle is survived by his children: Lisa Aldrich, Melissa Aldrich-O'Hara (Donald), Colleen Aldrich and Wade Aldrich; grandchildren: Alexa, Connor and Shane O'Hara, Natalie and Grace Janas, and Henry Aldrich; brother, Dr. Lee G. Aldrich (Lamar); friend and ex-wife, Sharon Baylor Darling (Bob); and good friend Mary Ruth Shields.

He was a wonderful father and friend, and will be missed.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Wades Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. Facemasks are mandatory. Graveside burial services will be held in Indian Mound Cemetery in April with Military Honors.

Lyle's family would like to thank Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, Long Hill Fire Department, Debbie Chamberlain, and the VA nurses and doctors for the great help and assistance they provided. Memorial contributions in Lyle's name may be sent to Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.