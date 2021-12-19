Lynda Bear

July 29, 1970 - Dec. 14, 2021

AUBURN - Lynda Bear, 51, of Auburn passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 14, 2021, at the Matthew House, with her loved ones by her side. Lynda was born on July 29, 1970, in Middlesbrough, England to Laurence and Ann (Cornwell) Bear.

She is an Auburn High School and Cayuga Community College graduate. She proudly served in the Army Reserves from 1989-1991.

The family moved in 1973 from England to Montreal, Canada and ended up in Auburn, NY in 1981.

She worked at D&W Diesel and there she forged some great friendships. She leaves behind many friendships she's had since school and the memories they made will last a lifetime.

Lynda loved her family, and she will be sadly missed but will always be remembered for her great sense of humor and her beautiful smile.

Along with her parents; Lynda is survived by her daughter, Laurann Marketos; Laurann's father, Stephen Marketos; her siblings: Michael (Sharon) Bear, Allan Bear, Stephen (Kim) Bear and Caroline (Jamie) Blackman; nieces and nephews: Alexandria and Presley, Ashley, Nicole, Michael and Elaine, Kaitlyn, Christopher and Stephen, Sarah, Sean, Jason (Hilary) with son, Ryan.

There will be no calling hours and service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in Lynda's name can be made the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.