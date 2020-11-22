Madeline M. Tamburrino

Nov. 23, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2020

AUBURN/SENECA FALLS - Madeline M. Tamburrino passed away on November 13, 2020 at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, with a public memorial mass to be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls.

Born November 23, 1930 in Springport, Madeline was one of 16 children born to the late Francis and Marion (Taber) Thurston. She spent much of her life in the Auburn area, but also lived for over 30 years in the Seneca Falls area as well. An avid gardener, Madeline loved spending time in her garden. She also thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her family. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For many years she owned and managed Madeline's Boutique in Waterloo. She had a love for Irish music and enjoyed playing her accordion for friends and relatives alike.

Predeceased by her parents; husband, Angelo Tamburrino; brothers: Francis, Richard, Charles and Carl Thurston; sisters: Barbara Beatty, Corrine Atwood, June Carter, Virginia Cooper, Wanda Kuszai; and a great-grandson, Joey Friedman.

Survived by her sons: Daniel (Judy), Richard (Patricia), and Robert (Susan France) Tamburrino; daughter, Jeannie (Frank) Henderson; grandchildren: Zachary Tamburrino, Aaron (Patricia) Tamburrino, Stacy (Michael) DeForrest, Julie (Sam) White, Robert Tamburrino, Jr. (Shelly Valentino), Jennifer (James) Daddabbo, Victoria Tamburrino, Michael Tamburrino, Candace (Andrew) Mindnich, Collin (Abigail) Henderson; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers: John (Marita), Thomas (Patty), Joseph (Sue), Bruce (Donna), and Michael Thurston; sister, Patricia Gannetti; and a special niece, Rosemarie Capozzi; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis and St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

The family would like to thank Huntington Living Center for the excellent care their mother received.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com