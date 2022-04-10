Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mamie R. Hornsby
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Mamie R. Hornsby

LIVERPOOL/Formerly AUBURN - Mamie R. Hornsby, 87, of Liverpool, and formerly of Auburn, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Alvester Fryer Hanks.

She had a laugh that was contagious and boy she loved to dance. Mamie was a hard working homemaker for many years. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her, daughter Ruth Barr; brother Hubert (Andrea) Hanks, Jr.; grandchildren: Melissa Graham, Tammy Graham, Otis Simmons and Anthony Davis; great-grandsons: Rashard Graham, Clifford Graham, Shakim Graham, Terrell Gordon; 60 great-grandchildren; and 33 great-great-grandchildren; host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mamie was predeceased by her siblings James C. Hanks, Johnny B. Hanks, Naomi Oliver, Rose Davis, Mary Johnson, and great-grandson Duriel Ryans.

There will be visitation from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a home going service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.


Published by The Citizen on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Apr
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brew Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.