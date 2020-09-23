Margaret Ann Dunham

Sept. 20, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2020

AUBURN - Margaret Ann Dunham, a lifelong Auburnian peacefully passed away on Sunday September 20, 2020 her eighty sixth birthday.

Margaret Ann was the daughter of Harold J. & Jane E. Bergan Dunham. She was a graduate of Central High School, and had retired from the Auburn Nursing Home serving as a Secretary and in the Dietary Department. Previously she had been employed at Auburn Kitchens.

She was a member of Sacred Heart and St. Mary's Churches.

Surviving are her family, brother David W. and wife Linda Dunham, Auburn; Several nieces, nephews; Sisters in law: Rosalie Dunham, Gloria Dunham, Auburn; Aunt Angie Bergan, Auburn.

She was pre deceased by her parents and brothers: Robert & Gerard Dunham, Aunts, Uncles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.

Memorials may be remembered to either Sacred Heart or St. Mary's Church. Please use a face mask and maintain social distance guidelines.