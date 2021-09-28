Margaret Ausderau

UTICA/Formerly AUBURN - Margaret Ausderau, 74, formerly of Auburn, passed away September 17, 2021 in Utica, NY. Born in Niagara Falls, NY she was the daughter of the late Donald and Genevieve (King) Ausderau.

She was involved with Seneca Cayuga ARC, Unity House of Cayuga County and the CNY DDSO. Margaret moved to Central NY area in 1956 and lived most of her adult life in Cayuga County. She lived in multiple DDSO homes and recently moved from the Owasco IRA to the Homestead IRA in June 2021.

Margaret's spunky and loud personality will be greatly missed by those that knew her. She could typically be found wearing her favorite sunglasses and/or hat, listening to music throughout the day. Her love of Elvis had staff dancing and singing along with her at any given time in her home or program.

Although the Homestead IRA team hasn't known Margaret for long, she will be remembered for her spirit and positive impact on those around her. The Homestead IRA team would like to thank all DDSO staff that have provided simpact on those around her. The Homestead IRA team would like to thank all DDSO staff that have provided support and services to her over the years.

Visiting hours will be at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn on Thursday September 30, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial in Soule Cemetery will be at a later date. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.