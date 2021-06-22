Margaret Mary "Peg" Herstine

Oct. 11, 1945 - June 15, 2021

GENOA - Margaret Mary "Peg" Herstine, passed away on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at age 75 due to complications from surgery. A beloved wife, mother and teacher, Peg was born October 11, 1945 in Jersey City, NJ, the sixth of seven children of Alice and Joseph Farley.

She met her husband, Thomas Herstine, at a mixer while she attended Marywood College and he attended the University of Scranton. They married December 23, 1968 and had four children together as they moved throughout New England for work transfers before settling in Genoa in 1980.

Peg lived her faith daily through her gift of teaching. Having fallen in love with languages, Peg originally taught Spanish out of college. Throughout her life she loved the structure and melodiousness of Spanish. She returned to teaching once her children were all in school. Initially working with the Auburn Diocese, she moved back to teaching Spanish at Southern Cayuga Central School (SCCS) in 1986. While teaching full time, she went back to school part time, earning a Master's of Science in Romance Languages from SUNY Binghamton in 1993. While at SCCS she helped start the Foreign Language Club to encourage students' interest in language, which led to escorting students to Europe and Mexico over Spring Break for many years. Even after retiring due to health issues, she went back to teach part time, assisting students learning English. She saw in each student, teacher and administrator an individual deserving of respect, time and commitment - and she transformed lives through that commitment.

Peg loved living in upstate New York, reveling in the "greens" of an Upstate summer and her garden. She was an avid reader and volunteered regularly at the King Ferry Food Bank.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas Herstine; son Michael Herstine and daughter-in-law Jinjing of Boulder Creek, CA; daughters: Amy Herstine of Devon, PA, Elizabeth Herstine of Stoneham, MA and Meghan Albano and son-in-law David of Los Gatos, CA; and her grandchildren: Joshua and Kaitlyn Albano; in addition to her sister Mary Agne; brother Stephen Farley; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at Shurtleff Funeral Home in Genoa, NY on Monday June 28, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday June 29, 2021 at Our Lady of The Lake Church in King Ferry, NY at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the King Ferry Food Pantry, kingferryfoodpantry.org or to the Southern Cayuga Scholarship Fund https://cnycf.org/funds/southerncayuga.