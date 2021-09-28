Menu
Marie Clark
Marie (Gargiul) Clark

AUBURN - Marie (Gargiul) Clark, 63 of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Monday September 20,2021 at her home.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Joseph and Bella (DeLuca) Gargiul. Marie graduated from Auburn High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from LeMoyne College. She worked for several years at the former BCS Access Systems until their departure from the area.

Marie enjoyed working with crafts, especially crocheting and needle point. She cherished the hours spent with her family and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Fred Clark II of Auburn; three sons: Christopher Baran of Wellington, New Zealand, Frederick Clark III of Jordan, David Clark of Auburn; a brother Patrick (Linda) Gargiul of Auburn; an aunt Marian Norton; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by a brother Joseph Gargiul.

Calling hours are this Saturday 4:00-6:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m., all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Oct
2
Service
6:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and wishes are with you. Was so lucky to meet your son Chris at university and make friends with him. He is always so kind and helpful to all the people around him. I can imagine he got this from you. You are missed so much already. Joe & family & friends
Joe and friends and family
Friend
October 2, 2021
All our love to Marie's family. We were so glad to have met you Marie on your holiday to New Zealand visiting Chris and Sheelah. Wonderful memories made with them visiting Weta Studios and Hobbiton. You were and amazing lady and will be missed by your family and friends so much but we each carry a part of you in our hearts and memories. You are gone from our sight but you will never to be forgotten
Rodney and Rosie Pittams
Friend
September 28, 2021
Fredand family,so sorry for your loss.Keeping you &your family in my thoughts and prayer during this sad time.Hugs to all.
Victoria Jones
September 28, 2021
