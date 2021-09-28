Marie (Gargiul) Clark

AUBURN - Marie (Gargiul) Clark, 63 of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Monday September 20,2021 at her home.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Joseph and Bella (DeLuca) Gargiul. Marie graduated from Auburn High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from LeMoyne College. She worked for several years at the former BCS Access Systems until their departure from the area.

Marie enjoyed working with crafts, especially crocheting and needle point. She cherished the hours spent with her family and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Fred Clark II of Auburn; three sons: Christopher Baran of Wellington, New Zealand, Frederick Clark III of Jordan, David Clark of Auburn; a brother Patrick (Linda) Gargiul of Auburn; an aunt Marian Norton; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by a brother Joseph Gargiul.

Calling hours are this Saturday 4:00-6:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 6:00 p.m., all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.