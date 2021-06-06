Menu
Marilyn Ann Graceffo
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Marilyn Ann (Rockino) Graceffo

June 24, 1932 - May 15, 2021

NAPA, CA - Marilyn Ann (Rockino) Graceffo, of Napa, CA passed away on May 15, 2021. She was 88 years old.

Born June 24, 1932 in Utica, NY Marilyn Ann (Rockino) Graceffo was the daughter of the late Samuel Xavier Rockino and Linda Rockino of Auburn, NY.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles Paul Graceffo of Auburn, NY; son Joseph Frederick Graceffo of Alameda, CA; daughter Elizabeth Ann Graceffo of Novato, CA; and daughter Maria Alessandra Graceffo of Napa, CA; she is also survived by son-in-law Charles Howard Alexander Dennis; and grandchildren: Elena Gabriela Dennis and Nico Charles Graceffo Dennis. In addition, she is survived by her two siblings: Mrs. Linda Rossi of Skaneateles, NY and Dr. William Rockino, of Lake Preston, SD.

Marilyn was a wife, mother, grandmother, artist, and friend to many. She was also a woman of many talents: art teacher, stage actress and avid photographer. She was a voracious reader and held a Master's Degree in English Literature from Sonoma State University. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

She was laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, CA. The Graceffo family is planning a private celebration of life to be held on a future date.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 6, 2021.
I have fond memories of Marilyn and her family during the late 1960's when we both lived in staff housing on the grounds of Napa State Hospital and even took ballet lessons together. Charles' devotion to Marilyn during her later years was touching. Marilyn's art was impressive and her portrayal of The Mad Woman of Chaillot at Napa Valley College was excellent. Blessings to all
Maureen Grinnell
Friend
June 11, 2021
When I was a very small child, I was friends with her daughter Maria, we would play for hours, and she was was so kind to us, such a great Mom.
Marion Corns
June 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I went to Phillips Elementary school with Liz. My mother babysat her a few times. I remember walking Liz home through the State Hospital grounds to her home when we were very young. I met her mother a couple of times. Very nice lady. Again, I´m sorry for your loss.
Brenda (Sparks) Biederman
June 7, 2021
