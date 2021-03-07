Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn S. Hopkins
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Marilyn S. Hopkins

Nov. 26, 1933 - Feb. 27, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL - Marilyn S. Hopkins, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully February 27, 2021 with family by her side, after a long illness. She was born November 26, 1933 in Auburn, NY to the late Norman and Mary Rumpf.

Marilyn lived most of her life in the Camillus area and retired from Dey Brothers. She had volunteered at Community General Hospital and was a member of the Camillus Elks Club. Marilyn truly lived life to the fullest, embracing the love of family and friends, always with a beautiful smile, tremendous kindness and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed her trips to Cape Cod, Destin, FL and definitely to any casino. She loved family gatherings and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Marilyn is deeply loved by many and will be sorely missed.

She is survived by four daughters: Deborah DiRenzo, Diane (Timothy) Gleeson, Darlene (Jeff) Owens and Donna (Dave) McConnell; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and her very special friends: Diane Creighton and Roland Theroux.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Edwin W. Hopkins; siblings: Robert (Rita) Rumpf, Donald Rumpf, Joan (Robert) Weins, Norma (Jay) Mason, Kenny (Clara) Rumpf and Dicky Rumpf; son-in-law, Tony DiRenzo; and two great-grandchildren: Penelope Grevelding and Lain Mackey.

A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a future date to be announced due to COVID concerns. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778 or St. Jude (stjude.org).


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
I miss your face. I miss you smile. I miss your voice. I miss your laughs. I miss our times together. I miss your love. You are a treasure I will hold forever in my heart. I love you mom.
Debbie DiRenzo
Family
February 27, 2022
Miss you every single day. Am so grateful that God let our paths cross.
Diane Creighton
February 26, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. Dave and I will miss you always. You were a kind and wonderful neighbor. RIP Marilyn.
Dave and Debbie Hines
Neighbor
April 12, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. Dave and I will miss you always. You were a kind and wonderful neighbor. RIP Marilyn.
Dave and Debbie Hines
Neighbor
April 12, 2021
Dear Diane & Tim - Those wonderful memories of your beautiful Mom will be forever cherished. Hold them close to your heart. To all the family, please know that we are with you in thought, in love and in prayer.
Ron & Mary Darcangelo
Friend
March 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.your mom was my Mom’s best friend( Mildred Travers) Your mom was the most kindest loving women,!I still remember going into DeyBrothers and talking with her when we were shopping: We also had so much fun at my parents 50th anniversary party ,1997,,, Such great childhood memories in camillus. My thoughts and prayers are with you,
Diane Travers
Friend
March 6, 2021
You were such a special friend. I will remember you fondly and miss you every single day.
Diane Creighton
Friend
March 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Marilyn has been a great friend and I will always keep her in my prayers.
Ida Vandewalker
Friend
March 6, 2021
My mother was the strongest person I knew and I have always told her that. It is difficult to find the words that truly express the deep loss I feel at this time. She opened her heart to everyone, giving everything she could. Her imprint leaves me with such loving memories, smiles and a warm heart. Mom, I love you, yesterday, today and tomorrow too.
Debbie DiRenzo
Daughter
March 6, 2021
My sincere condolences go out to all the Hopkins kids and Family. Marilyn was a good friend back in the day when I was in the guards and now HOP has his Marilyn back with him. We became good friends when I was in the Air Force with her husband and she was a great lady along with all her family. Rest in peace Marilyn and please pass on a big hello to Hop. God bless you and your family.
RobbieWells/LasVegas
Friend
March 6, 2021
I was sorry to have read of Marilyn's passing. She was a great lady and and a great neighbor for many years. She would always let Ed come out and go hunting or help fix my cars ! She was a big part of the old neighborhood "family".

Dave Fahey
Lansdale, Pa.
Dave Fahey
Neighbor
March 5, 2021
Very sad to hear of Marilyn’s passing. Growing up she was a second Mother. I’ll always remember her kindness she showed to my Mom. I will remember her always.
Mary Fahey Maybee
Neighbor
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results