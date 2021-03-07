Marilyn S. Hopkins

Nov. 26, 1933 - Feb. 27, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL - Marilyn S. Hopkins, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully February 27, 2021 with family by her side, after a long illness. She was born November 26, 1933 in Auburn, NY to the late Norman and Mary Rumpf.

Marilyn lived most of her life in the Camillus area and retired from Dey Brothers. She had volunteered at Community General Hospital and was a member of the Camillus Elks Club. Marilyn truly lived life to the fullest, embracing the love of family and friends, always with a beautiful smile, tremendous kindness and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed her trips to Cape Cod, Destin, FL and definitely to any casino. She loved family gatherings and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Marilyn is deeply loved by many and will be sorely missed.

She is survived by four daughters: Deborah DiRenzo, Diane (Timothy) Gleeson, Darlene (Jeff) Owens and Donna (Dave) McConnell; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and her very special friends: Diane Creighton and Roland Theroux.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Edwin W. Hopkins; siblings: Robert (Rita) Rumpf, Donald Rumpf, Joan (Robert) Weins, Norma (Jay) Mason, Kenny (Clara) Rumpf and Dicky Rumpf; son-in-law, Tony DiRenzo; and two great-grandchildren: Penelope Grevelding and Lain Mackey.

A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a future date to be announced due to COVID concerns. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778 or St. Jude (stjude.org).