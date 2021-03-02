Menu
Marilyn T. Lauckern
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Marilyn T. Lauckern

Jan. 24, 1937 - Feb. 23, 2021

AUBURN - Marilyn T. Lauckern, 84 passed away Tuesday morning, February 23, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital with her children by her side. Marilyn was born in Auburn, NY January 24, 1937. She is the daughter of Orlando and Mary (Testa) Cimildora.

Marilyn graduated from West Middle School in Auburn. Worked for Red Star for a short time. After she was married, she decided to stay home to raise her family. Once her children were older, she became a real estate agent working for Genesee Reality.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church 15 Clark St. Auburn. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery immediately following.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Edward (Kelly), Daughter Marylynn Lauckern (Mark Storrs); grandchildren: Michael and Stephanie Burns, Kaitlyn Amodei, Edward IV (Melissa Fahey), Samantha, Mandi, and Jake Lauckern; great-grandchildren: Julianna O'Connor, Mikey Burns, Emilia Wilson; several nieces and nephews

Marilyn was met at the pearly gates by her husband, Edward Lauckern Jr. Her sister, Patricia Iaria, Paul Iaria and a great-grandson, Xander Cogar, along with several nieces and nephews

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
15 Clark St., Auburn, NY
Mar
6
Burial
St. Joseph's Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ed and Marylynn I am so sorry to hear of Mom´s passing. I will be out of town on Saturday Mom was a wonderful lady... loved so much by your dad. Two people whom I loved and whose friendship I cherished! I have so many great memories of mom and dad and I have missed your dad over these many years. They were special friends. I wish you both God´s Blessing and know that you should always be proud of your parents and of the many lives they touched! I am so sorry that I cannot be with you tomorrow but know my thoughts and prayers are with you! May mom and dad Rest In Peace God Bless! Love. George
George J Shamon
March 5, 2021
No finer person ever walked. My heart goes out to you Ed and Marylynn, and to all the family. I'm sorry I am away and I don't shed tears easily. She was special. God bless.
john allen
March 2, 2021
it just breacks my heart to heart about moms passing she was the niciest person my thaughts and prayes going out to all rip fly high you littel angel
jackie
March 2, 2021
