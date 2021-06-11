Menu
Marion Condes
Marion (Donato) Condes

Aug. 27, 1933 - June 5, 2021

AUBURN - Marion Donato Condes, 87, the wife of the late Nicholas Condes of Orchard Street, died Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Commons on St. Anthony. A life resident of Auburn, Marion was born August 27, 1933 to the late Anthony and Gladys (Foley) Donato.

She was employed as a cook for Meals on Wheels, a job that was very fulfilling for Marion. She enjoyed playing Bingo, taking trips to the casinos, trivia at both Kosta's and Swaby's and, above all, cherished the time spent with her grandson and family every Friday.

She is survived by one daughter Lynn Oristian and her husband John of Auburn; one grandson Nicholas and his wife Monica of VA; two sisters: Bernadine Burghdurf of Red Creek and Arlene D'Alberto and her husband Andy of Auburn; in-laws Patti Condes, Jean Baranska and her husband Jerry, Carmella Hand and her husband Jim, Don Prudom and John Condes and his wife Pauline; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion is predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Donato, Bernard Donato and three sisters, Pauline Corbett, Wilma Murinka and Patricia Prudom.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours for Marion will be conducted Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Marion to Mozaic (formally named the ARC), 1083 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Lynn and family. She was a lovely woman and you were a devoted daughter to her.
Joan Killian (bingo friend)
June 18, 2021
Lynn I was so saddened to learn of your mother's passing. She was such a wonderful woman.
Debbi Weaver Farrelly
Friend
June 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mom. Sending hugs. Debbie
Debbie Perron Lasagna
School
June 12, 2021
Lynn, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. Your beautiful memories will keep her alive. It was wonderful that you had her close all your life.... Hope you may take a road trip sometime and come see us. Bring the new groom and bride too! Lots of history here. Love, Sandy
Sandy Oristian
Family
June 11, 2021
Linn and John so sorry for your loss. She was a very nice person
Carl Petrosino
June 11, 2021
