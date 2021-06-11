Marion (Donato) Condes

Aug. 27, 1933 - June 5, 2021

AUBURN - Marion Donato Condes, 87, the wife of the late Nicholas Condes of Orchard Street, died Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Commons on St. Anthony. A life resident of Auburn, Marion was born August 27, 1933 to the late Anthony and Gladys (Foley) Donato.

She was employed as a cook for Meals on Wheels, a job that was very fulfilling for Marion. She enjoyed playing Bingo, taking trips to the casinos, trivia at both Kosta's and Swaby's and, above all, cherished the time spent with her grandson and family every Friday.

She is survived by one daughter Lynn Oristian and her husband John of Auburn; one grandson Nicholas and his wife Monica of VA; two sisters: Bernadine Burghdurf of Red Creek and Arlene D'Alberto and her husband Andy of Auburn; in-laws Patti Condes, Jean Baranska and her husband Jerry, Carmella Hand and her husband Jim, Don Prudom and John Condes and his wife Pauline; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion is predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Donato, Bernard Donato and three sisters, Pauline Corbett, Wilma Murinka and Patricia Prudom.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours for Marion will be conducted Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Marion to Mozaic (formally named the ARC), 1083 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.

