Marion E. Thompson

June 29, 1923 - March 2, 2021

KING FERRY - Marion E. Thompson, 97, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, in Bedford, Texas.

Marion was born in Ithaca, NY, to Herbert T. and Marie Thiel Tillotson, who both predeceased her.

Her family moved to Remsen, NY, in 1924, and made their final residence in Ledyard, NY, in 1931. She attended the one room schoolhouse in Ledyard and moved to the new school in King Ferry when it opened in 1933. After graduating from King Ferry Central School in 1942, she graduated from Auburn Business School with honors. In 1947, she purchased the general store in Ledyard, with her father. It came to be known as Thompson's Grocery or affectionately, "Marion's Mall."

Also, predeceasing her: husband, Harry M. Thompson; sister, Alice Tillotson Neno, and sister, Alma Tillotson Smith; and life-long companion, Frank Bowman.

She is survived by brother, Herbert C. and his wife, Esther G. Tillotson and their children. Daughter, Kathleen E. Thompson of Waterloo, NY and son, Keith D. and Monica J. Thompson and grandson, Conner of Euless, TX. Granddaughter, Allison D. Thompson Siglock and husband, Ryan Siglock; great grandchildren: Carson and Austin Siglock, from Fort Worth, TX. Jim and Linda Bowman Lille and their family, Gansevoort, NY; Wayne and Patricia Bowman and their family, King Ferry, NY. Several cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Private services and arrangements have been made with burial in Ridgeway Cemetery, to be announced due to Covid-19 restrictions. The family requests donations to your favorite charity in Marion's memory.