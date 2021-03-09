Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marion E. Thompson
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021

Marion E. Thompson

June 29, 1923 - March 2, 2021

KING FERRY - Marion E. Thompson, 97, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, in Bedford, Texas.

Marion was born in Ithaca, NY, to Herbert T. and Marie Thiel Tillotson, who both predeceased her.

Her family moved to Remsen, NY, in 1924, and made their final residence in Ledyard, NY, in 1931. She attended the one room schoolhouse in Ledyard and moved to the new school in King Ferry when it opened in 1933. After graduating from King Ferry Central School in 1942, she graduated from Auburn Business School with honors. In 1947, she purchased the general store in Ledyard, with her father. It came to be known as Thompson's Grocery or affectionately, "Marion's Mall."

Also, predeceasing her: husband, Harry M. Thompson; sister, Alice Tillotson Neno, and sister, Alma Tillotson Smith; and life-long companion, Frank Bowman.

She is survived by brother, Herbert C. and his wife, Esther G. Tillotson and their children. Daughter, Kathleen E. Thompson of Waterloo, NY and son, Keith D. and Monica J. Thompson and grandson, Conner of Euless, TX. Granddaughter, Allison D. Thompson Siglock and husband, Ryan Siglock; great grandchildren: Carson and Austin Siglock, from Fort Worth, TX. Jim and Linda Bowman Lille and their family, Gansevoort, NY; Wayne and Patricia Bowman and their family, King Ferry, NY. Several cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Private services and arrangements have been made with burial in Ridgeway Cemetery, to be announced due to Covid-19 restrictions. The family requests donations to your favorite charity in Marion's memory.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Condolences to marions family. I have many fond memories of hanging out with the ledyard gang at Thompson´s store. To Kathleen and Keith, I will always remember our fun at the store , sitting on the bench enjoying our summers. Your mom was a wonderful woman. Fond fond memories
Carol McEachron Dawe
March 14, 2021
She will be remembered with a smile. So sorry for your loss. Our whole office sends reguards.
Colleen Saxton
March 9, 2021
I have find memories of going to Marion's Mall as a kid and a teenager. No matter what you needed MARION HAD IT!! It might take Marion a little while to find it-- belts, shoe polish, pins, crayons, rulers to name a few. She was always so kind and helpful. Prayers and sympathy to the Thompson family. Rest in peace Marion.
Alan F Meade
March 9, 2021
Marion was a wonderful woman! She was always nice and helpful whenever I went in the Ledyard Store as a kid. She will be missed by many!
Rick Corey
March 9, 2021
Marion's Mall was my "go to" stop when growing up in King Ferry. When driving to SCCS for HS, it became almost a daily stopping point and Marion was such a friendly and welcoming person. She will always be part of my memories of growing up.
June Wiebold Losurdo
March 9, 2021
What I remember best about this fine lady was her quiet kindness. We lived on the corner across from the store. She was always willing to help out our local church with our monthly dinners, and she was a real asset to our small community. May God rest her soul and give her peace. My deepest condolences to the family.
Lois (Moss) Bobbett
March 9, 2021
My sympathies to Marion´s family. She was a good friend and neighbor to all of us, including the Ledyard Methodist Church. Though she worked very hard, she always found a minute to say hello. Rest In Peace, Marion.
Phylis (Avery) Forsyth
March 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to all of her family and friends. We´re so sorry to hear of her passing. We are her neighbors on Black Rock Rd. in King Ferry. I have fond memories of shopping at "Marion´s Mall."
Laurel and Dennis Kachnycz
March 9, 2021
My condolences to all of her loved ones. I have fond memories of Marion when we were very young. God bless.
john allen
March 9, 2021
Aunt Marion is a treasure that will be greatly missed by all that crossed her path. I will treasure the time spent with her. God Bless you Aunt Marion.
Richard Dillon
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results