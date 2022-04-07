Menu
Marion F. Wezowicz
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Marion F. Wezowicz

AUBURN - Marion F. Wezowicz, 77, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly April 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Hartford, CT she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Nash) Dubeski. Marion obtained her Bachelor's in Education and taught for many years in Rome, NY School District and later substituted in the Auburn Enlarged School District.

Marion was a talented crafter, avid reader, and a passionate contributor to her community. In addition to her many interests, her time spent with family and friends was most important to her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be missed dearly by many.

Surviving are three children: Edward Wezowicz, Melissa (Jim) Clark-Knight, Jennifer Joyner; a sister and brother-in-law, Deb and Bill Whipple; seven grandchildren: Matthew, Amanda, Danielle, Isabelle, Sam, Nia and Isaiah Joyner; great-grandchildren: Arya and Kole Martin; a niece Kim Whipple; and a nephew Bill Whipple.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a grandson Jonathan Wezowicz and a great-granddaughter Karma Wezowicz.

Friends are invited to visit the family on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home. A future Celebration of her Life will take place at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing may visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.


Published by The Citizen on Apr. 7, 2022.
